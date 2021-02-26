Joanna Gaines reveals what tattoo she'll get to commemorate her husband Chip when he dies

Joanna Gaines is planning ahead.

The HGTV alum, 42, appears in the new TV special "Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos," documenting the expansion of the business she shares with husband Chip into Waco, Texas.

In the special, the star revealed how she plans to someday commemorate Chip, 46, after he dies.

"We decided to name Chip's shop No. 16. It's his favorite number," Joanna explained, per People magazine. "Anything we get of his now — his undies, his white T-shirts — we put No. 16 in it. It's a thing."

Furthermore, the number 16 has been adopted by their whole family -- which includes five children: Drake, 16; Ella Rose, 14; Duke, 12; Emmie Kay, 11; and Crew, 2 -- who use the symbol on their sports jerseys.

"You've even inherited it a little bit," Chip added.

Joanna then revealed that she intends to get the number inked onto the inside of her wrist when Chip dies.

"I always say, when he dies, I'll go 'one, six' right there," she said.

Though she offers no explanation as to why, Joanna said she also thinks a tattoo of "a squirrel" would be a good idea.

According to the outlet, The No. 16 shop sells a wide variety of products.

In the special, Joanna tells her husband, "Babe, it's so you" as they walked through the store.

"Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos" is now streaming on discovery+ ahead of the debut of the couple's Magnolia Network app on July 15, which will include a number of original series produced by the dynamic duo.

The launch of the content was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which made filming difficult.

"I would say with a lot of our talent, the one thing we really encourage is obviously we have to be smart about how we do this from a production standpoint and be safe," Joanna explained during her appearance at the TCAs. "And so the way everyone's doing it is following the protocols."