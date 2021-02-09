Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching a bed linens collection

Chip and Joanna Gaines are at it again.

The "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" stars’ lifestyle brand Magnolia will be releasing a line of bed linens later this week, according to reports.

The Melange Collection includes sheet sets, shams and duvets in three neutral colors, Optic White, Oatmeal and Ciel – a blue color – according to the Magnolia website, which says the items are "Coming Soon."

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES RETURN TO THEIR ROOTS WITH ‘FIXER UPPER: WELCOME HOME’

According to the product descriptions, the linens are "finished with clean edges" and are all made of 100% cotton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheets will be available in full, queen and king sizes, the shams will be available in standard and king pillow sizes and the duvets will be available in both full/queen and king/California king sizes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to Southern Living, the sheet sets will cost from $139 to $159, the duvets will cost from $129 to $139 and the shams will cost from $29 to $39.

Magnolia did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, House Beautiful reported that the bed linens would be available starting Friday.