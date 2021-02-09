Expand / Collapse search
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Published

Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching a bed linens collection

The Mélange bedding collection is expected to be available starting Friday

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Chip and Joanna Gaines are at it again. 

The "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" stars’ lifestyle brand Magnolia will be releasing a line of bed linens later this week, according to reports. 

The Melange Collection includes sheet sets, shams and duvets in three neutral colors, Optic White, Oatmeal and Ciel – a blue color – according to the Magnolia website, which says the items are "Coming Soon."

According to the product descriptions, the linens are "finished with clean edges" and are all made of 100% cotton. 

Joanna and Chip Gaines are pictured in 2019. Their lifestyle brand Magnolia will be releasing a new line of bed linens later this week, according to reports. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)

The sheets will be available in full, queen and king sizes, the shams will be available in standard and king pillow sizes and the duvets will be available in both full/queen and king/California king sizes.

According to Southern Living, the sheet sets will cost from $139 to $159, the duvets will cost from $129 to $139 and the shams will cost from $29 to $39.

Magnolia did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, House Beautiful reported that the bed linens would be available starting Friday.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.