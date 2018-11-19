Joanna Gaines’ daughter wrote a message to God on her bathroom sink: 'May her faith always stay childlike'

Joanna Gaines got an unexpected surprise over the weekend when she discovered her daughter, Emmie Kay, had written all over her bathroom counter.

The design guru and former “Fixer Upper” host’s shock quickly changed to gratefulness when she realized her daughter not only wrote in erasable ink, but had a very special question for God.

The picture – doodled in purple ink – resembles a radio-like device with the message, “Hi God what are you doing?” inside.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES END FUED WITH WRITER WHO SLAMMED THE 'FIXER UPPER' STARS' FAMILY VALUES

“Walked into Emmie's bathroom this morning and my heart stopped for a second when I thought she had sharpied all over her vanity. And then I took a moment and really read what she wrote and thought, 'Well that isn't the worst thing to be permanent'. Then I touched it and realized it was erasable😅,” Gaines wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Her captioned continued: “I stared at her question and loved the thought of it and that that’s how she talks to God. May her faith always stay childlike and may I remember what she seems to already know. That God is the most relational and the most kind, and always near. ❤️"

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show" earlier this month, the Magnolia Market owner and mother of five, along with husband Chip Gaines, opened up about the support they are receiving from Emmie and their three older children for their newest family addition, 4-month-old baby boy Crew.

JOANNA GAINES POSTS AFTERMATH OF 'ALL-NIGHTER' WITH NEWBORN SON CREW

“We have a lot of help,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “He’s the sweetest, sweetest boy. [His siblings] love him. Our oldest is 13, the youngest before Crew is 8, [so] we have a lot of help. All the kids love to hold the baby.”

Since ending their hit HGTV series “Fixer Upper,” the Gaines’ have been hard at work developing their own lifestyle-focused television network for Magnolia – which they revealed also to Fallon.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip, 43, joked after Fallon pressed the couple on whether or not they would ever return to TV.

“So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”