Joan Collins unharmed after fire breaks out in London home

Joan Collins and husband Percy Gibson had a close call when her London home caught fire Saturday.

“The fire broke out yesterday. They were both in the apartment. Joan smelt [sic] some smoke and Percy went out to investigate. They discovered that the guest suite was on fire,” a rep for the 85-year-old actress revealed to People.

“Percy had two of those fire extinguishers in the apartment so he rushed in to start putting the fire out and Joan called for the fire brigade to come," the rep continued.

Firefighters were called to the scene, the rep noted, but by the time they arrived "Percy had kind of controlled most of the fire. They escaped the fire unhurt, but obviously shaken up and distressed from the whole thing,” Collins' rep added. “Percy really saved the day. He was the one who put the fire out and took control until the fire brigade arrived.”

The couple are doing well and will return to their apartment soon to assess the damage, the rep confirmed.

Collins tweeted about the incident Friday.

"THANK U from the bottom of my to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher (#donttakethisrisk). #gratitude #firefighters," she wrote.

In a followup tweet, Collins wrote, "And thanks also to the @NHSEnglandLDN #nhs #emt #Ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me. And the wonderful @metpoliceuk who kept the street closed and everyone safe. #gratitude."