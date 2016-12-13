JLO, Casper Smart to Tabloids: We Will Sue You for False Reports!

Don’t mess with Jenny from the Block, or her man.

The Puerto Rican superstar and her boyfriend/choreographer Casper Smart say allegations made by Star Magazine and In Touch that Smart visited gay sex clubs are fabricated and "a total disregard for the truth."

TMZ is reporting that Lopez and Smart are threatening to take legal action against the publications, saying the stories on Casper were made up.

TMZ also says Lopez and Smart have hired high-power attorneys Shawn Holley and Howard Weitzman, who already have sent letters to both publications asking them to retract the story because their “reports” are "false, malicious and defamatory ” and have already caused “immense damage.”

Star Magazine published photos it claims are of Smart at a sex spot that they said was a “well-known cruising spot for gay men looking for instant hookups."

Lopez and Smart’s lawyers threatened to file a lawsuit against Star Magazine and In Touch if they don’t immediately retract their allegations.

Just a few weeks back, Smart opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, letting the world know their attraction was “natural.”

Smart had a big grin in a new interview with ABC News ’ Amy Robach, where he goes rogue about what it is like dating and being the main choreographer for the international superstar JLO.

He said that for them, it was not love at first site.

“It was nothing before, no flirting, no nothing,” Smart said. “It's just natural, it just happened.”

“Sometimes I tell her something, give her notes and sometimes she gives me notes [on performing,]" he continued. “But at the end of the day it doesn’t matter whose position is what because she’s the boss,” beamed Smart.

Lopez and Smart began dating just months after the Lopez announced she and ex-hubby Marc Anthony were calling off their marriage after seven years. They share 4-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Unlike Smart, Lopez was not open to discussing details about her relationship with her new squeeze, but did say that she is open to walking down the aisle one more time.

“It can be difficult for anyone who has to stand by my side,” Lopez told Robach in the interview.” But at the end of the day, I know that I deserve that.”

“For me, the biggest dream is the fairytale,” she added. “I will never give up on that dream.”