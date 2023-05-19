Jimmy Buffett hospitalized for unnamed medical issue

Jimmy Buffett has an upsetting message for his many loyal fans.

The popular singer has revealed that he's unable to go through with a scheduled concert this weekend in Charleston, South Carolina, because he's been hospitalized for an issue that required "immediate attention."

In a statement he shared on Twitter, he wrote, "These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’"

Buffett, 76, continued, "I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston."

"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you."

This isn't the first time the "Margaritaville" singer was hospitalized for mysterious medical problems.

Last September, his tour released a statement that read, "Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."

He returned this year for his "Second Wind" tour, which was scheduled to run from March through May, but his current hospitalization has put a snag in those plans.

In his new message for his followers, he promised that "when I am well enough to perform, that is what I will be doing in the land of She-Crab soup."

"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I ever would have imagined as a toe headed [sic] little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," he wrote.

"Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’"

Many of his fans were quick to respond to the news, with one telling him, "Get well soon Jimmy. The world needs you."

Another wrote, "Don’t you dare Jimmy!"

Reps for Buffett did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Buffett has spoken about his own mortality in the past.

"You know, there's an end coming up there … I'll look at the 80-year-olds that are still doing it. And I look at the late-70-year-olds that are still doing it. So, that's who I'm watching," he said in 2020 during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning." "And working seems to be the magic elixir when you are lucky enough to be an entertainer, or do things that you can still do at that age."

"There will be an end to this. That, we know. And I plan to be there. And as I tell everybody, that show, whenever it is, and wherever it is, that's gonna be one hell of a show! And then," he laughed, "we're just gonna keep goin'!"