Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Collector Cars
Published

Jimmy Buffett's old 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS is for sale and ready for a road trip to Margaritaville

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News

(Barrett-Jackson)

Parrotheads have a new reason to head to Florida for spring break.

A 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS recently owned by Jimmy Buffett will be crossing the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach the weekend of April 11-12.

According to the auction house, Buffett bought it in 2013 and owned it for a couple of years before selling it to the current owner.

(Getty Images/Paul Morigi)

While its beige upholstery looks its age, the exterior of the 2-door pickup is in excellent condition.

(Barrett-Jackson)

It’s not all-original, however, and is powered by a 350 V8 crate engine with an Edelbrock 4-barrell carburetor that lives under a cowl-induction hood.

(Barrett-Jackson)

It also has a 3-speed automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes and air conditioning, making it a consummate coastal cruiser.

Barrett-Jackson doesn’t offer a pre-auction estimate for it, but the Hagerty Price Guide says a similar car in perfect condition would be worth close to $28,000, but with the modifications and musical history there’s really no telling what this one could go for.

MORE COLLECTOR CAR NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.