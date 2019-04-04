Jimmy Buffett's old 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS is for sale and ready for a road trip to Margaritaville

Parrotheads have a new reason to head to Florida for spring break.

A 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS recently owned by Jimmy Buffett will be crossing the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach the weekend of April 11-12.

According to the auction house, Buffett bought it in 2013 and owned it for a couple of years before selling it to the current owner.

While its beige upholstery looks its age, the exterior of the 2-door pickup is in excellent condition.

It’s not all-original, however, and is powered by a 350 V8 crate engine with an Edelbrock 4-barrell carburetor that lives under a cowl-induction hood.

It also has a 3-speed automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes and air conditioning, making it a consummate coastal cruiser.

Barrett-Jackson doesn’t offer a pre-auction estimate for it, but the Hagerty Price Guide says a similar car in perfect condition would be worth close to $28,000, but with the modifications and musical history there’s really no telling what this one could go for.

