Actor Jimmie Walker alleges Freddie Prinze once tried to 'kill' John Travolta: report

The 'Goodtimes' star made the revelation in an upcoming Showtime series

By Julius Young | Fox News
Once upon a time, Freddie Prinze allegedly tried to off John Travolta with a crossbow, so claims actor Jimmie Walker.

The “Goodtimes” star, 73, reportedly made the shocking revelation in a new documentary for the upcoming Showtime series “The Comedy Store,” and alleged that Prinze grew upset with Travolta after the actor beat him out in landing a teen magazine cover in the 1970s.

Walker claimed his pal Prinze phoned him up one day and said: “We’ve got to kill John Travolta,” according to Page Six.

FREDDIE PRINZE JR. SAYS TOM HANKS WAS SUPPOSED TO PLAY SANDY ON ‘FRIENDS’: ‘HE WASN’T GONNA MAKE IT’ IN TIME

Jimmie Walker made it big playing J.J. on 'Good Times.'

Jimmie Walker made it big playing J.J. on 'Good Times.' (Getty)

“He says, ‘I’m going to kill this guy! I’m the biggest star on TV,'” Walker recalled, adding, “I said, ‘Well, a lot of people are on TV. I’m on TV.’”

Walker said Prinze even took umbrage with his own remarks and fumed back at Walker, “You’re not bigger than me man. I’m the biggest guy, I’m the best guy. Everyone knows me. I’m the funniest guy.”

'GOOD TIMES' STAR JIMMIE WALKER REVEALS WHAT WENT ON BEHIND-THE-SCENES AND EXPLAINS WHY HE DOESN’T MOCK TRUMP

The “Dyn-o-mite!” catchphrase comedian said he was unable to talk Prinze off the ledge and the pair even reportedly went as far as driving to Travolta’s apartment. However, the “Grease” star wasn’t home.

It was then that Walker alleged the “Chico and the Man” star shot three arrows into Travolta’s door, Page Six reports.

The late actor Freddie Prinze, who starred in the television series, 'Chico and the Man,' appears in this Jan. 19, 1977 photo. (AP Photo, File)

The late actor Freddie Prinze, who starred in the television series, 'Chico and the Man,' appears in this Jan. 19, 1977 photo. (AP Photo, File)

Prinze died of a self-inflicted gunshot in 1977 when he was just 22. His son, “Scooby-Doo” star Freddie Prinze Jr., was less than a year old when his father died.

A rep for Travolta did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment

“The Comedy Store” premieres on Oct. 4 on Showtime.

