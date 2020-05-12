Jim Carrey blames President Trump, GOP for coronavirus death toll in new Grim Reaper painting

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In a scathing new painting, Jim Carrey blamed President Trump and the entire Republican Party for the many deaths COVID-19 has caused in the United States.

The “Kidding” star took to Twitter on Monday to share an image of the Grim Reaper standing in front of Donald Trump’s face and raising his skeletal middle finger to the viewer.

“Grim Reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOPs’ ability to double the death toll,” he captioned the image.

TRAVELING DURING CORONAVIRUS: SHOULD YOU CANCEL YOUR AIRBNB OR HOTEL RESERVATION?

With this new artistic rebuke, Carrey joins the many celebrities who have criticized the president and his allies for their handling of the unprecedented pandemic that the country is facing. Trump has been criticized for his initially slow response to the crisis, leaving states to fend for themselves when it came to lifesaving equipment, and for his often chaotic news briefings on the matter.

The actor has previously used his Twitter account to debut pieces of artwork that were essentially political satire cartoons critical of both Trump and his followers. However, in January, Carrey said that he was going to stop sharing his politically charged paintings with the world.

"To me, that was like a time, and it's been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, 'Hey, stay off the rocks, you're headed for the rocks,'" he told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “We're still headed for the rocks, but I've decided, 'You understand my message, I don't need to be steeped in it anymore.' I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff."

At that point, Carrey's last Trump painting had come on Dec. 22. He then went through a brief phase of painting mangoes, with the exception of a painting paying tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant and another depicting disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. However, when the coronavirus pandemic began to reshape Americans’ way of life, he returned to politically driven paintings.

CORONAVIRUS AT THE AIRPORT: HOW CAN I AVOID GERMS?

He began with a painting of Sen. Richard Burr, who was accused of selling millions in stock after being briefed on the coronavirus’ potential impact, labeling him an “Inside Traitor.” Carrey shared another of Trump asleep on the job as well as a third at the end of March parodying the movie “Jaws” with Trump dressed as the film’s mayor demanding people get in the water.

Prior to the Grim Reaper painting, Carrey’s latest political work in April showed Trump chugging bleach after he was criticized by many of suggesting it as a potential COVID-19 solution during a wild press briefing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of May 7, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 3,815,561 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 267,469 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 1,245,622 illnesses and at least 75,054 deaths.