Jiggly Caliente, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star, dead at 44, days after infection that resulted in leg amputation

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star lost 'most of her right leg' due to a 'serious infection' just days before her death, her family revealed

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Jiggly Caliente, who first found fame on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2011, has died just days after experiencing a "serious health setback" that resulted in the loss of her leg. She was 44. 

On Sunday, the family of Caliente — whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo — announced the news of her sudden death on Instagram

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends," the statement read.

Jiggly Caliente

Jiggly Caliente, who found fame on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2011, has died. She was 44.  (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity," the family continued. "She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world."

"Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever," the post concluded. "She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

Jiggly Caliente

Days before her death, Caliente's family revealed that the star had experienced a "serious health setback" that resulted in the loss of "most of her right leg." (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Just days before Caliente's death, her family revealed that the reality TV star had recently experienced a "serious health setback" that resulted in the "loss of most of her right leg."

Jiggly Caliente

Caliente also served as a judge on "Drag Race Philippines" for three seasons.  (Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic)

"[We] are heartbroken to share that over the last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback," the family wrote. "Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg," the family wrote on Instagram on April 24."

"Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines’, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive."

Caliente first appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" during the show's fourth season in 2011, and starting in 2022, served as a judge on "Drag Race Philippines" for three seasons. 

The Philippines native appeared on various television shows, including FX’s "Pose," "Search Party" and "Saturday Night Live."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

