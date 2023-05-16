Expand / Collapse search
Drag Queens at ‘RuPaul’s DragCon’ claimed it's been ‘great’ seeing ‘so many kids’ at their performances

At the festival, drag queen Frisbee Jenkins claimed, 'I’ve met so many kids today whose eyes light up when they see drag'

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
Singer Adam Lambert: GOP 'using children as an excuse' to attack drag queens Video

Singer Adam Lambert: GOP 'using children as an excuse' to attack drag queens

Singer Adam Lambert claimed in a video that Republican lawmakers are "using" children to go after drag queen performances in more recent legislations.

Drag queens performing at RuPaul’s DragCon last week have expressed their elation at being able to perform in front of children.

Several drag queens performing at the popular drag event affiliated with the reality TV series, RuPaul’s Drag Race told Reuters it’s been "great" seeing kids come to their show to experience drag firsthand. 

One described seeing kids "eyes light up" while watching the drag queen performances, and mentioned how good it is for the drag community for kids to be exposed to drag culture.

DRAG QUEEN STRADDLES GIRL AT NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SCHOOL, VIDEO SHOWS

Drag Queen Trixie Mattel

American drag queen Trixie Mattel records an episode of "The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo" onstage during Moontower Just For Laughs at the Paramount Theatre on April 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas.  (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The drag queens’ statements come amidst a wave of backlash against drag performances in front of children, backlash which has prompted lawmakers in various states like Tennessee and North Carolina to pass bills barring drag performances from being held in front of children.

Drag queen Frisbee Jenkins and Lolita Page spoke to Reuters from RuPaul’s DragCon, the annual drag festival held in Los Angeles, California on May 12 and May 13 this year. The performers revealed that they had met "so many kids" who had been brought to the festivities.

Jenkins told the outlet, "I’ve met so many kids today whose eyes light up when they see drag. They’re trying to criminalize drag. They’re trying to make drag queens out to be monsters. They’re trying to make anyone who does drag out to be monsters."

The drag queen insisted that the validation he has seen from kids in the audiences shows that drag queens aren’t problematic. He added, "We’re not monsters. We’re just celebrating our life and celebrating living out loud and kids recognize that and they love it." 

ANY OBJECTIVE PARENT KNOWS CHILDREN DON'T BELONG AT A DRAG SHOW: JIMMY FAILLA

drag queen at a library

Drag queen "Pickle" reads from a book during the Drag Queen Story Hour program at the West Valley Regional Branch Library on July 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

Jenkins added, "So I think something like this is great for our community and it’s great politically because why not? Why shouldn’t we be able to come to an event and celebrate who we are."

Fellow queen Page agreed with Jenkins, calling the children attending a "nice reassurance." He claimed, "I feel like right now. we’re living in a very unsure time based on everything within the laws. I feel like, right now, this is kind of a reassurance that we are here and we are here to stay."

Drag queens and Hollywood celebrities held a telethon earlier this month to combat the pushback and so-called "demonization" of the drag community called "Drag Isn’t Dangerous." 

The event featured drag performances and Hollywood star appearances to raise money for various LGBTQ orgs and activist groups that have been opposing the bills regulating drag performances in front of children.

One notable celebrity appearance featured actress Charlize Theron claiming she would "f--- anybody up" that is "trying to f--- with" the drag community. 

Drag performer Poly Tics

Drag performer Poly Tics (right) attends a rally in Frankfort, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

