Drag Queens at ‘RuPaul’s DragCon’ claimed it's been ‘great’ seeing ‘so many kids’ at their performances

Drag queens performing at RuPaul’s DragCon last week have expressed their elation at being able to perform in front of children.

Several drag queens performing at the popular drag event affiliated with the reality TV series, RuPaul’s Drag Race told Reuters it’s been "great" seeing kids come to their show to experience drag firsthand.

One described seeing kids "eyes light up" while watching the drag queen performances, and mentioned how good it is for the drag community for kids to be exposed to drag culture.

The drag queens’ statements come amidst a wave of backlash against drag performances in front of children, backlash which has prompted lawmakers in various states like Tennessee and North Carolina to pass bills barring drag performances from being held in front of children.

Drag queen Frisbee Jenkins and Lolita Page spoke to Reuters from RuPaul’s DragCon, the annual drag festival held in Los Angeles, California on May 12 and May 13 this year. The performers revealed that they had met "so many kids" who had been brought to the festivities.

Jenkins told the outlet, "I’ve met so many kids today whose eyes light up when they see drag. They’re trying to criminalize drag. They’re trying to make drag queens out to be monsters. They’re trying to make anyone who does drag out to be monsters."

The drag queen insisted that the validation he has seen from kids in the audiences shows that drag queens aren’t problematic. He added, "We’re not monsters. We’re just celebrating our life and celebrating living out loud and kids recognize that and they love it."

Jenkins added, "So I think something like this is great for our community and it’s great politically because why not? Why shouldn’t we be able to come to an event and celebrate who we are."

Fellow queen Page agreed with Jenkins, calling the children attending a "nice reassurance." He claimed, "I feel like right now. we’re living in a very unsure time based on everything within the laws. I feel like, right now, this is kind of a reassurance that we are here and we are here to stay."

Drag queens and Hollywood celebrities held a telethon earlier this month to combat the pushback and so-called "demonization" of the drag community called " Drag Isn’t Dangerous ."

The event featured drag performances and Hollywood star appearances to raise money for various LGBTQ orgs and activist groups that have been opposing the bills regulating drag performances in front of children.