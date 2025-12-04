Jessie James Decker battles bizarre illness with facial swelling and respiratory issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessie James Decker is fighting a mysterious illness.

The 37-year-old country singer opened up about her health in a series of Instagram stories, sharing she hasn't been feeling well the past few days.

In a story posted last night, Jessie can be seen sitting in a hot tub, with the words, adding the caption: "Feeling a little better today…still a slight fever and tummy aches, but after the day I had yesterday, I’ll take it." Decker added that she is "trying to sweat this thing out now," and that whatever she has, "has kicked my butt."

She also included a question box, asking her fans for movie suggestions she "should watch while still bedridden for another day."

"Good morning. Just getting a little bit more coffee. I have no a voice, so I don't know why I'm doing this," she said in a story on Thursday morning. "It's like I forgot for a second. I'm so swollen in my face and I started to feel so much better last night and that's the truth. And now this morning I keep coughing up stuff, like it is so heavy in my chest."

"I actually took a puff of a forced inhaler to see if it would help," she continued. "Whatever this is, keeps turning into something else. It’s just been bizarre."

The story concluded with Jessie telling her fans she is "hoping that this goes away soon," adding that she felt better the night before and "got my hopes up," thinking, "OK, this is almost over," but that she woke up with "something new today."

She went on to share footage of herself making brunch, before posting another story featuring a photo of herself on the couch, with a comment box which read, ""It’s in my chest bad. Maybe I need to get it looked at or will it pass soon?"

"[I] used way too much energy. Back to lying down," she wrote over the photo. "Y’all, I hate being sick. It makes me angry."

Jessie and her husband, Eric Decker, recently competed on season four of Fox's hit show, "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." The couple made it to day six of the competition before Eric was forced to exit due to an injury, with Jessie choosing to voluntarily withdraw to support her husband.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the couple shared that taking part in the show together brought them closer together.

"Well, I think I saw a lot of grit and tenacity come out of her. And this is an environment we have not put ourselves in," Eric said. "So just to be able to kind of see her thrive in that was really special. And then to be in, again, the barracks with the cots and heavy bags and the crappy food. That was unusual that we haven't done that. And so we kind of were going through it together. I think just naturally that's a bond."

He continued, "But as we go through these team activities. Like she said, it's just like a look. It's like, okay, maybe it's a quick tap in the back or it's a quick hug if we can sneak one in. It's all you need to kind of regroup, rebalance yourself to know that, listen, my person's here, this sucks, but I got you, and you got me, so let's go."

