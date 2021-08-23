Expand / Collapse search
Jessie James Decker
Published

Jessie James Decker sizzles in multicolored bikini during beach outing

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are enjoying a family vacation with their kids

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jessie James Decker is having some fun in the sun.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of herself and her husband, Eric Decker, posing at the beach while on vacation with their three kiddos.

"Eric wanted to celebrate my new song coming out, so he said let’s go down to the gulf and enjoy some sunshine, family, food and beach time," Decker explained. She recently released her track "Should Have Known Better."

She continued: "(peep the babies heading to get more buckets of water to fill in the hole they dug up for Bubby to lay in ) #momanddad #beachbabes #familytime #sunshinestateofmind."

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are enjoying a family vacation with their kids.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are enjoying a family vacation with their kids. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

For the candid snaps, Decker rocked a multicolored two-piece paired with sunglasses and a necklace. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail. Meanwhile, her husband wore board shorts and sunglasses. 

The couple's family vacation comes after they recently enjoyed a getaway in Saint-Tropez to celebrate Alex Rodriguez's 46th birthday.

The couple's family vacation comes after they recently enjoyed a getaway in Saint-Tropez for Alex Rodriguez's 46th birthday.

The couple's family vacation comes after they recently enjoyed a getaway in Saint-Tropez for Alex Rodriguez's 46th birthday. (John Shearer/WireImage)

The Deckers joined the former Yankees player's large entourage and sailed around the French Riviera on a $32M yacht. 

At the time, Rodriguez posted a tribute to his friend, Eric, on his Instagram Stories, "It's always a great conversation when I get to see my good buddy Eric Decker. He parlayed an outstanding NFL career into tremendous success as a serial entrepreneur."

Meanwhile, Decker posted a photo of her and her hubby kissing while on the stunning yacht. "Sun kissed," the mother of three captioned the pic

