Jessie James Decker reveals her secret to a strong marriage with Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is "grateful" for the support of her husband.

The 34-year-old musician told Fox News Digital what contributes to her strong marriage to former NFL star Eric Decker, and how he's been supporting her on "Dancing with the Stars."

"I've been really lucky to be able to bring Eric, bring the kids, whenever it makes sense for our schedules. And so we're rarely apart that long," Jessie said. "We've got a day rule where three days is like the absolute limit. Even though a couple of weeks ago, during the second week, it was a little bit longer. And I definitely struggled with that."

"We're fortunate," she added. "We get to really be together and, you know, music is family, and I've just been really blessed with that. As soon as Eric retired, I was able to start working, and it was his turn to be a support system for me. So, we've been really blessed with that."

Jessie and Eric married in 2013, while the football star was still playing for the Denver Broncos. The couple share three kids together; Vivianne Rose, 7, along with sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and Forrest Bradley, 3.

DANCING WITH THE STARS' JESSIE JAMES DECKER ON ‘STRUGGLING’ TO FIND BALANCE: BEING ‘MOM IS FIRST PRIORITY’

Jessie recently began a new journey as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." As she spends countless days rehearsing and learning new choreography with her partner Alan Bersten, the country pop artist relies on Eric – her "rock."

"Eric has literally been my rock through this entire process so far," Jessie told Fox News Digital. "He even stopped by dance rehearsals [Wednesday], and I was hard on myself because I wasn't getting it. And him just walking in and just giving me a hug is everything. He's my person, and he is my rock."

"I am so grateful to have my husband and his love and support. And he just does the things I need to make me feel like, 'Okay, I'm getting this.' He says things in a way because he was an athlete," she explained. "He is an athlete, and he played football his whole life. And he knows the grind, he knows the hard work, he knows the blisters on the feet. He knows all the things, and he has been so supportive and can push through – 'You got this, Jess.' He's just been my rock."

JESSIE JAMES DECKER REVEALS STRUGGLE WITH DEPRESSION: ‘IT’S UP-AND-DOWN'

"Dancing with the Stars" has been a "challenge" for Jessie, who had never danced before.

"It's been a good challenge, but I have no dance background. I've never taken dance lessons before. And so I really feel like I've been a fish out of water trying to figure out what all of this means, like certain footwork and techniques," she explained. "Like I genuinely have no idea what I'm doing. And I think I thought it was going to be easier."

Despite struggling a bit, the "I Look So Good" singer noted that she's had "breakthrough moments."

"I'm realizing every day that I'm having breakthrough moments where I feel like I'm starting to absorb some of the information. But it's so much harder than you think it is," Jessie explained. "I'm like, mad at my little girl self for not taking dance lessons to at least have some sort of idea of what the heck I'm doing. But you know what? I'm learning as quickly as I humanly can. And I do know that looking back, this is going to be an experience that I will cherish, because this is so unique, so much fun, and it's a side of me I've never explored."

JESSIE JAMES DECKER WAS ‘BEAMING WITH SUNSHINE’ WHILE MODELING KITTENISH BIKINI AT MIAMI SWIM WEEK

While the experience has been challenging, some moments have been rewarding for Jessie.

"I think I really loved that ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ dance. I enjoyed it so much. I loved the denim, I loved the fringe. I felt like I was myself. I loved the song. I loved everything about that one. I felt like I started off in such a good look for myself. I know that it wasn't taken the best by the judges, but I still did not step away feeling bad about it. I still stepped away going, 'I can't believe I did that.' I broke a barrier and a boundary that I had for myself, and I'm so proud.'

"That's probably still the moment that I feel the best about, because I couldn't believe that I actually went out there for the first time and did that," she added. "The second week was definitely more reserved, and I was very poised and elegant and covered up and kept my head and my body and posture straight. And then this past week, of course, was the rumba – the gold moment. And I loved this dance so much. I felt very womanly in it, and I was very proud of it."

JESSIE JAMES DECKER FLAUNTS TONED FIGURE IN BIKINI DAYS AFTER GETTING EMOTIONAL OVER BODY-SHAMING COMMENTS

Jessie previously spoke out about her struggles with depression and body image in a lengthy Instagram post shared in June.

"I want to be open and honest," she wrote at the time. "I have struggled the last couple of years. It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows."

Jessie explained to Fox News Digital that since sharing the vulnerable post, which she characterized as a "rock bottom moment," she's been "healing ever since." The "Wanted" singer said that going on "Dancing with the Stars" and dancing in front of a large TV audience has been a part of her "therapy journey."

"This has been a part of my therapy journey to just push myself to do something that scares me and dance in front of millions and millions of people doing something I've never done before. Having my body painted gold from head to toe. I definitely had moments where I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe I'm doing this,'" Jessie said. "But I feel like I just have a new outlook on being in this entertainment business of going, 'You know what, I'm in it, and I'm going to push myself, and I'm not going to be scared anymore, and I'm going to be strong, and I'm going to have that attitude every day. And I just – I feel better every day for it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On top of her "Dancing with the Stars" debut, Jessie has revived her music roots. Following a short break, where Jessie took the time to write and land a new record deal, the country music star released a brand-new single on Sept. 30.

Jessie revealed that she actually recorded "Grow Young With You" in 2019, but noted, "everyone felt like it wasn't the time" to release it. However, after teasing the song on social media and receiving positive reactions, she decided to go for it.

"I feel like I just was really trying to take the time to figure out what I wanted to put out next," Jessie told Fox News Digital. "And I still feel like every day, every month, every year is like a music self-discovery. And I'm really proud of what we're putting out right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP