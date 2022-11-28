Jessie James Decker defends her children after 'bizarre' Photoshop accusations: 'Be accepting of all people'

Jessie James Decker responded to criticism from online trolls after she was accused of photoshopping abdominal muscles onto her young children in a photo shared from their vacation in Mexico.

The country music singer initially had no plans to address the "bonkers" situation when she innocently posted family pictures from their Thanksgiving holiday, but reactions to the images prompted Decker to advocate for her kids.

"Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not," she captioned a video of her three children enjoying their time off from school.

Over the weekend, Decker caught heat from social media users over her kids: Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.

The little ones are equally as fit as their parents, prompting a few Instagram followers to call out Decker for possibly altering the images.

"We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird'? I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out," she wrote.

"Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better."

Decker added, "I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert."

"Vacation Decker style," she initially captioned the photo, which received far more praise than it did backlash.

Kane Brown joked, "Just wait till I start doing 2 a days. They're ripped!"

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman wrote, "How jacked are these lil stud muffins."

Selma Blair added, "I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals."

"Surely this is an app but I don't see anyone saying as much," one user interjected underneath her photo.

"Yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf," Decker fired back, which netted more than 1,000 likes.

When another follower asked how her daughter had a six-pack, Decker was quick to respond, "she’s a gymnast. She loves it and puts her heart into it."

Jessie and Eric married in 2013 while the football star was playing for the Denver Broncos.