Jessica Simpson’s new look highlights 100-pound weight loss and sobriety success

Jessica Simpson showed off a new look as she further hinted at new music.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a glamorous photo of herself sitting next to some musical gear while wearing a white romper with a black fishnet midriff paired with matching black fishnets and platform boots.

She also wore her long blonde hair in a Brigitte Bardot-inspired half updo with similarly retro bold eyes and nude lips.

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul," she wrote in the caption.

One person in the comments called her "Irresistible 2.0," referring to her 2001 hit, with another writing, "you look Beautiful Queen."

Others were less kind, questioning her makeover by writing comments like, "I don’t even recognize this person."

But many defended the singer and businesswoman.

"I don't understand why people feel the need to be so mean. She is talented and beautiful and not giving up on life. Lift people up, it's so much healthier," a commenter wrote.

This is the second hint Simpson has dropped in recent weeks about her musical comeback, paired with a different look.

In mid-November, she posted a similarly glam look with more of a rock edge, wearing a white dress, black furry coat and patent platform boots.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," Simpson wrote in that caption.

She added, "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

That comment from Simpson sparked discussion from fans, this time about the status of her marriage to her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.

"Is this j simp saying she’s single ?" one fan wrote.

Another fan posted, "Yep, called this a while ago. We love you. Stay strong."

Simpson and Johnson have been married since 2014 and share daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11.

Her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, was asked about the divorce rumors last month, telling TMZ, "No," when she was asked, "Fans are speculating that Jessica might be going to get a divorce from her recent Instagram post. Do you know anything about it? Is that true?"

Simpson hasn’t released an album in 14 years, since her 2010 holiday album "Happy Christmas."

Around that time, she stepped away from music to continue focusing on her fashion brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, which launched in 2005.

The "Newlyweds" star opened up about her struggles as a young woman in the music industry in her 2020 memoir, "Open Book."

She recalled that producer Tommy Mottola told her at 17 that she needed to lose 15 pounds.

Simpson revealed she weighed 118 pounds and was 5-foot-3 at the time. Mottola's alleged request led the singer to turn to diet pills in order to drop to 103 pounds.

She would continue to pop diet pills for "the next twenty years," she revealed in the book.

In 2022, she posted a bikini photo, revealing she had gained and lost 100 pounds three different times in her life, the most recent being after her third child, Birdie, was born in 2019.

The mother of three told Hoda Kotb on "Today" in 2021 that she had thrown away her scale to focus on her overall health versus a specific goal.

"It was like a Ouija board," Simpson explained. "I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size.

"I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."

Still, she faced scrutiny from the public over her weight, with people in the comments criticizing her for looking too thin in an Instagram post, accusing her of using Ozempic.

She addressed the speculation in an interview with Bustle last year.

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not – it’s willpower," she told the outlet when asked whether Ozempic was involved. "I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."

Simpson has been sober since 2017.

Last year, she told E! News, "Not drinking has been the best thing I've ever done for myself. I have so much clarity."

She continued, "I like to be present when I'm in conversation with people. I like to absorb what other people are thinking, and I like to listen. That kind of blocked me from feeling my life. I'm feeling it now, and I love it."

"It's also good to keep the extra pounds off, I will say," Simpson added, "especially during the holidays."

Around that time, as she celebrated the sixth anniversary of her sobriety, Simpson e-shared a post from 2021 that featured a throwback photo of herself in 2017 on the day she decided to get sober, calling herself "unrecognizable."

At the time of the original post, the mother of three was four years sober and wrote, "There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do."

Earlier this year, fans accused Simpson of drinking again, writing in the comments of a birthday post dedicated to her son, "STOP DRINKING."

"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson replied. "Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

