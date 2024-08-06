Jessica Simpson shuts down fans' claim that she's drinking again: 'You have me very misunderstood'

When it comes to her sobriety journey, Jessica Simpson holds zero space for those who doubt her.

On Monday, the "With You" singer — who will be seven years sober this fall — was quick to shut down a fans' claim that she's drinking alcohol again.

After Simpson posted a sweet birthday tribute to her son on Instagram, a fan commented, "STOP DRINKING!"

"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson replied. "Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

Last year, Simpson took to social media to celebrate her six-year sobriety anniversary.

The original post featured an "unrecognizable" photo of Simpson taken on Nov. 1, 2017, the day she decided to get sober — she's said that her last time drinking was on Halloween night of that year.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore," Simpson captioned the original post.

"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she continued. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.

"I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage," she added. "The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do."

"I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

Throughout her sobriety journey, Simpson has also been outspoken about her weight loss and body image struggles.

"Embracing my younger self has been a big part of my transformation," Simpson told E! in 2023 of focusing on her health. "I feel like I'm in my 20s again."

She continued, "Being too hard on yourself will cause setbacks in anything you do and in any goal you have. Just love yourself through it, give yourself some compassion. It takes time to get to a place where you feel really confident."

"Once you do, you'll be happy you got there," Simpson added.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.