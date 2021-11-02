Jessica Simpson’s ex-husband Nick Lachey says he won’t ever read her memoir: ‘I lived it’

Nick Lachey has no interest in reading Jessica Simpson's memoir because as far as he’s concerned, he has "lived the book" and doing so might result in a serious case of déjà vu.

The "Alter Ego" judge, 41, told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s "Radio Andy" that while he knew his ex-wife’s autobiography would be dropping, "you’ll be shocked to hear that I have not [read it] nor will I ever read it," he said.

"Here’s the thing — obviously, I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book," the 98 Degrees member added. "I know what the truth is, so I don’t need to read someone’s version of it in a story."

Lachey and Simpson, 41, were married from 2002 until their split in 2006. Both of the exes have since remarried and share children with their current spouses, Vanessa Lachey and Eric Johnson, respectively.

"I’m thrilled to be where I’m at in life, and that was 20 years ago, so it’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up," Lachey told Cohen, 53. "I understand why people want to ask, but it’s so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar."

"She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine — and that’s the way it should be," Lachey added.

In the paperback version of Simpson’s "Open Book," the singer and fashion mogul said she was hurt by the swiftness in which she said Lachey moved on when he began dating his now-wife less than a year after her divorce from him was finalized.

"So, Nick, you’re with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me," Simpson wrote. "I’m saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

Lachey even told Us Weekly at the time the book was released in February 2020 that Simpson "did not reach out before it was published."

In December 2020, the "Dukes of Hazzard" actress signed a deal with Amazon Studios to bring her "story and heart" to life on the small screen.