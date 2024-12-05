Expand / Collapse search
Nick Lachey's marriage to Jessica Simpson left him with ‘scars’ as singer makes rare comment on relationship

Nick Lachey married Vanessa (Minnillo) Lachey in 2011, 5 years after divorcing Simpson

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson have been divorced for nearly two decades. They've both remarried and each have three children of their own. 

In the newly released season of Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," Nick, who hosts the show with his second wife, Vanessa Lachey née Minnillo, made a rare comment about his divorce from Simpson while trying to empathize with a cast member, admitting he has "scars" from the split.

The show follows multiple couples – all of whom are divided on the certainty of marriage – exploring an alternative relationship in an effort to determine if they want to make that commitment or move on.

Jessica Simpson smiles wearing a sparkly red dress next to Nick Lachey in a silky black shirt with thin stripes

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were introduced by their mutual manager. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"I, too, was previously married. Divorced. So I understand the hurt, the scars that exist from that," Nick told the cast at a dinner table while seated next to Vanessa.

He and Simpson, who starred together in the reality show "Newlyweds," officially divorced in 2006 after initially splitting the previous year. The couple met through their mutual manager in 1998 and would have an on-again, off-again relationship before getting married in October 2002. 

Jessica Simpson in a white blouse with black stripes has her hand kissed by Nick Lachey, wearing a black shirt

Nick Lachey says he has "scars" from his divorce from Jessica Simpson. (Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Dan Klores Communications/Getty Images)

Soon after their divorce, Nick released a pointed ballad called "What's Left of Me," referencing his failed marriage. Then-model Minnillo starred in the music video for the song, and the couple soon started dating.  But their relationship did not accelerate like his with Simpson.

Nick Lachey looks bummed as he stares off in the distance as Jessica Simpson looks at him attentively

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson married in 2002, finalizing their divorce in 2006. (Ron Wolfson/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Maybe you have heard, I did issue an ultimatum to Nick. We dated for five years," Vanessa told the cast. "And so I've talked about the fact that I've given an ultimatum. But what I've never talked about, is what I actually truly did."

"I kept pointing the finger and I took that finger and I turned it to myself. And then I had to say, ‘What am I not giving him?’ I'm not giving him the respect that I'm asking. I'm not giving him the communication that I want. There's an age gap, and I was still going out, you know, partying with my girls," she admitted. "And I'm telling him I want to be a mom. He's like, ‘Cool. OK. So I'll see you at 2:30 when you get home?' We are both Scorpios. We're stubborn. And we were not getting anywhere."

Nick continued the conversation, saying that by no means was their relationship perfect.

Nick Lachey in a leather jacket smiles on the carpet with wife Vanessa Lachey in a red letterman jacket

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey née Minnillo started dating after the model starred in the singer's music video for his breakup ballad, "What's Left of Me." (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I just want to encourage you all, don't let your past define your future," Nick said to the group. "What I truly always wanted in my life was to have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family. If I hadn't retained my belief in that, I wouldn't have ever realized the beautiful life that I have with this woman. And we sit up here, we don't have it figured out."

"But when you love each other, you believe in each other, and you're aligned."

Vanessa Lachey smiles on the carpet with husband Nick Lachey in a white button down

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have three children together: Camden, 12, Brooklyn, 9 and Phoenix, 7. (Paul Archuletta/Getty Images)

The release of the show and Nick's comment come as Simpson and her husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, are currently facing breakup rumors. Fans speculated that Simpson and Johnson, who married in 2014, were on the rocks when the singer posted a cryptic Instagram in November discussing new music.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," she wrote.

Representatives for both Lachey and Simpson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Eric Johnson in a grey shit and red Red Sox hat smiles next to wife Jessica Simpson

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson have three children together: Maxwell Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5. (Jessica Simpson/Instagram)

