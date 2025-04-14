Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Kevin Bacon’s ‘Wild Things’ crew found a dead body during filming

1998 erotic thriller 'Wild Things' co-stared Denise Richards, Neve Campbell, and Matt Dillon

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kevin Bacon shared a shocking moment from the set of his 1998 film, "Wild Things."

In a video testing his memory of dialogue from his past movies filmed with Variety, a quote from the movie prompted Bacon to share the moment.

"We were out in the swamp one night — a lot of mosquitoes, wow — and we were shooting some scene, I don’t remember what it was, by kind of a river," he recalled. "They had floated a raft out there so that they could put [up] a light."

Kevin Bacon, Denise Richards, Neve Campbell and Matt Dillon in publicity portrait for the film 'Wild Things', 1

Kevin Bacon recalled the cast and crew of "Wild Things" finding a dead body on location in Florida.  (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

‘WILD THINGS’ STARS KEVIN BACON AND MATT DILLON'S SEX SCENE WAS CUT, DIRECTOR REVEALS WHY

"All of a sudden I hear across the walkie-talkie: ‘Hey, uh, I think I just saw a floater.’ And it was a body that was floating by," Bacon continued, laughing a little at the strange memory. "It was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie." 

"Wild Things" co-starred Matt Dillon, who is attempting to pull off an extortion scheme with high schoolers played by Neve Campbell and Denise Richards, under the nose of Bacon’s police detective character. In the third act though, it’s revealed Dillon and Bacon were the ones in cahoots. 

The film’s director, John McNaughton, told Entertainment Weekly about the incident during the film’s initial release back in 1998.

Cloe up of Kevin Bacon in "Wild Things"

Bacon recalled hearing someone call out on the radio that there was a "floater" referring to the shocking discovery. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot," he said at the time. The outlet noted the production also faced a tornado nearly crushing a couple of trailers on set.

Bacon, who also executive produced the film, also spoke at the time about his first reaction to the script, telling the outlet, "When I first picked up the script, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this is the trashiest piece of crap I’ve ever read.’ But every few pages, I kept discovering that it wasn’t what it seemed. Every few pages, there was another surprise." 

Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon, Kevin Bacon and Denise Richards on the poster for Wild Things

Bacon, who was also an executive producer on the film, felt the script was "the trashiest piece of crap" he'd ever read, but ended up loving the project and signing on board. (Columbia Pictures)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Wild Things" earned $30 million during its theatrical run and spawned some direct-to-video sequels.

Bill Murray, Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon, Kevin Bacon, and Denise Richards

"Wild Things" has become a cult classic since its 1998 release. (SGranitz/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film was described as "trash" by many critics upon its release but has ultimately found life as a cult classic.

Trending