Kevin Bacon’s ‘Wild Things’ crew found a dead body during filming

Kevin Bacon shared a shocking moment from the set of his 1998 film, "Wild Things."

In a video testing his memory of dialogue from his past movies filmed with Variety, a quote from the movie prompted Bacon to share the moment.

"We were out in the swamp one night — a lot of mosquitoes, wow — and we were shooting some scene, I don’t remember what it was, by kind of a river," he recalled. "They had floated a raft out there so that they could put [up] a light."

"All of a sudden I hear across the walkie-talkie: ‘Hey, uh, I think I just saw a floater.’ And it was a body that was floating by," Bacon continued, laughing a little at the strange memory. "It was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie."

"Wild Things" co-starred Matt Dillon, who is attempting to pull off an extortion scheme with high schoolers played by Neve Campbell and Denise Richards, under the nose of Bacon’s police detective character. In the third act though, it’s revealed Dillon and Bacon were the ones in cahoots.

The film’s director, John McNaughton, told Entertainment Weekly about the incident during the film’s initial release back in 1998.

"We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot," he said at the time. The outlet noted the production also faced a tornado nearly crushing a couple of trailers on set.

Bacon, who also executive produced the film, also spoke at the time about his first reaction to the script, telling the outlet, "When I first picked up the script, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this is the trashiest piece of crap I’ve ever read.’ But every few pages, I kept discovering that it wasn’t what it seemed. Every few pages, there was another surprise."

"Wild Things" earned $30 million during its theatrical run and spawned some direct-to-video sequels.

The film was described as "trash" by many critics upon its release but has ultimately found life as a cult classic.