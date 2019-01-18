Jessica Simpson’s 10-year challenge mocks her swollen foot

Singer Jessica Simpson had a hilarious take on the viral 10-year challenge Thursday after poking fun at her swollen foot last week.

Simpson's unique take on the viral social media craze included a picture of her feet over the last decade. The picture received more than 360,000 likes and got the attention of other celebrities.

“You Win,” “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron-Bure commented.

“My inspiration,” “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented.

Last week, the singer asked for her fans’ help after she shared a photo of her extremely swollen foot. The singer is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” she captioned the photo.

Simpson announced in September she is pregnant with a baby girl.

