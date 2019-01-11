Pregnant Jessica Simpson's swollen foot shocks fans, prompts advice after singer cries 'help!!!!'

Jessica Simpson needs your help.

The panicked 38-year-old singer, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram to share a photo of her extremely swollen foot on Thursday.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!” Simpson captioned the post, eliciting many of her fans to share advice.

“Take Epsom salt foot baths. Soaking your feet in a basin with warm water and ½ cup Epsom salts or in the bathtub with 1 cup. Make soaking in Epsom salts a relaxing nightly ritual if you can while you're pregnant. Feel free to add a couple drops of lavender, rose, rosemary, or wintergreen essential oil,” one person advised.

“Omg, this happened to me! Compression socks, legs up above heart,” another wrote.

Swelling is a normal part of pregnancy, according to the American Pregnancy Association (APA). In fact, during this time, the body “produces approximately 50 [percent] more blood and body fluids to meet the needs of the developing baby,” the association explains.

Eating bananas and other foods high in potassium may help reduce the swelling, according to the APA. Avoiding standing for long periods of time, limiting salt intake and drinking plenty of water are also recommendations.

However, social media users still urged Simpson to consult her doctor, expressing concerns that she may be experiencing preeclampsia, which the Mayo Clinic says is a “pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidney.”

Swelling — especially in the face and hands — is common with the condition, but “these also occur in many normal pregnancies, so they're not considered reliable signs of preeclampsia,” the Mayo Clinic noted. If you experience any sudden swelling or other unusual symptoms, the health care company recommends contacting your health care provider immediately.

Simpson announced in September that she and husband Eric Johnson were expecting a baby girl.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The “Irresistible” singer is already a mother to 6-year-old Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old Ace Knute.