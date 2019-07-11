Jessica Simpson celebrates 39th birthday in ladies-only poolside celebration

Jessica Simpson knows how to make a splash.

The veteran singer and entertainer took to Instagram on Wednesday, showing off a pair of funky sunglasses as she celebrated her big day. "39 is all mine!!!," she wrote.

JESSICA SIMPSON SHARES ADORABLE INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF BABY BIRDIE: 'THOSE DIMPLES!'

Simpson later shared an image of the birthday festivities, posing in front of a group of nearly two dozen of her sunglasses-wearing friends, captioning the picture, "39 with my ladies."

JESSICA SIMPSON JOKES ABOUT ADDING BREAST MILK TO FASHION BRAND AFTER SHARING NEW PHOTO OF FROZEN STOCKPILE

In addition to Simpson flaunting her posse of female friends, several of her family members also joined in on the celebratory posts, including her mother, Tina Simpson.

"Happy Birthday to the most inspiring, amazing daughter, mother, sister, wife, friend, boss babe, light of my world child of mine!" she wrote of her daughter. "You are my sunshine and my soul, the keeper of my heart and my forever friend. God blessed the world the day you were born! I love you BEYOND!"

JESSICA SIMPSON EXERCISES IN ‘RUBBER CORSET’ NEARLY 2 MONTHS AFTER GIVING BIRTH: 'THE JOY OF POSTPARTUM'

Her father, Joe Simpson, also honored her daughter on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of the star posing for a photo shoot in Paris.

"On this day in 1980 I was blessed with the most beautiful gift from God @jessicasimpson," he wrote. "We have lived a life full of love and laughter. Jessica is truly a gift from God not just to me but to everyone that knows her. This day we were shooting a show on top of the Eiffel Tower. Just like everyday with Jess what started out as a beauty shoot ended up making us all laugh. Everyday with Jess is a blessing!! Happy Birthday Jess!!"

Simpson has a lot to celebrate this year, as she's recently inked a memoir deal for Harper Collins Publishers, set for release in February 2020. She teased the upcoming book in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, "I have opened my heart up in a way I never have before and now I can’t wait to share it with the world."

JESSICA SIMPSON CELEBRATES DAUGHTER MAXWELL’S BIRTHDAY WITH SWEET PHOTO: ‘YOU ARE THE COOLEST PERSON I KNOW’

According to the book's official synopsis, Simpson "opens up about her struggles, and how she learned that with the right mind-set—pain can give you tools, faith can give you courage, and challenges often give way to bigger opportunities and a bigger picture."

The book will also focus on her marriage to former husband Nick Lachey, with whom she shared a successful reality show, "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." The couple married in 2002, before splitting up in 2005.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simpson is currently married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, and the couple share three children, including newborn daughter Birdie, 4 months, daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6.