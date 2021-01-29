Jessica Simpson shares makeup-free selfie with daughter Birdie Mae: 'Tongue twister'

Jessica Simpson and her daughter are twinning in the star’s latest social media post.

The "Where You Are" singer, 40, took to social media on Thursday to share an adorable, makeup-free flick of her and her 1-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae.

"Tongue twister," Simpson captioned the clean-faced photo.

The duo is seen smiling at the camera with Birdie sticking her tongue out, while the mother-daughter pair's blonde hair shines bright in the flick.

The post, which received nearly 70,000 likes on Instagram, was a big hit among Simpson’s 5 million followers on the platform.

"Sooooo adorable😃😄💗," one commenter wrote. "Loving all the tie dye!! Too cute!" another commenter said.

The singer recently opened up to Shape magazine about raising her children — daughters Birdie Mae and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8, as well as son Ace Knute, 7 — and how much she values them.

"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound," Simpson described. "It's contagious — my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."

The "Open Book" author and fashion designer admitted that "family is everything to me" and hopes that she's raising her kids to be kind and bold. "I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid," she described.

Simpson revealed that after taking care of her kids -- who she shares with her husband Eric Johnson -- during the day, she journals every night.

"I started journaling after I wrote my book. It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper. I know I can't carry the weight of the world and all those thoughts all the time," she said. "After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep."

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report