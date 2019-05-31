Jessica Simpson jokes about adding breast milk to fashion brand after sharing new photo of frozen stockpile

Jessica Simpson is always looking for inspiration when it comes to her fashion line and apparently, she's found it in breast milk.

The businesswoman shared a photo of more than a dozen labeled frozen bags of breast milk she has stockpiled at her home.

“I’m starting to think we should add breast milk to the Jessica Simpson Collection,” the 38-year-old designer joked on Thursday along with a pic to prove it.

The singer has been proud to show off her milk-producing skills after welcoming her daughter, Birdie, just three months ago.

On April 2, Simpson shared a photo on Twitter of a full bottle of breast milk that she was about to fed to Birdie. "This is what success feels like," she captioned the pic.

Her followers are thanking Simpson for being so open about her pumping. A fan commented: "So wonderful! Congrats! Keep putting positive breastfeeding pics out there like this. Women should be able to lift each other up and be happy for each other’s accomplishments."

Meanwhile, fellow new mom and reality TV star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, wrote, “D—m girl send me some booby milk vibes!" Snooki just gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Angelo James.

Simpson is loving being a mom of three. On May 1, she posted a photo of her family celebrating her eldest, daughter Maxwell's, birthday.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my forever best friend and baby girl. You have given me the truest, most precious purpose of life. Without question you are the coolest, most compassionate person I know. I love you," Simpson wrote. She and husband Eric Johnson also have a 5-year-old son Ace.

“[Birdie] makes our family complete,” she revealed to People magazine. "Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now."

“We are trying our best to be as present as possible and enjoy every part of having a newborn,” Simpson added. “We know how fast the time goes and how precious it is.”