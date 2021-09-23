Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Disney
Published

Jessica Rabbit gets a ‘more relevant’ makeover and some fans are fuming

Previously, riders moved through Toontown in a taxi cab looking for Jessica

By Hannah Frishberg | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

She’s trading in her red dress for a fedora.

Disneyland is making Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin ride "more relevant" by promoting Jessica Rabbit from a femme fatale to a detective and the star of the show.

"Jessica Rabbit has determined it is past time for her to throw her fedora in the ring by starting her own private investigation service," according to the ride’s new official backstory, The Orange County Register first reported. "Watch out weasels, your reign of terror is over."

DISNEYLAND WILL SERVE BELOVED DOLE WHIP UPON THEME PARK REOPENING

The ride at the Anaheim, California theme park is based on the 1988 Disney film, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." Previously, riders moved through Toontown in a taxi cab looking for Jessica.

In addition to reworking the attraction’s plot to be more feminist, a number of less than politically correct scenes have also been removed. This includes the ride’s former finale as well as a scene in which a weasel opens a car trunk to reveal a sultry-looking Jessica. Now when the weasel opens the trunk, there’s paint thinner inside.

"Big update," one recent rider wrote of the change in an Instagram caption showing the ride before it and currently.

Disneyland is making Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin ride "more relevant" by promoting Jessica Rabbit from a femme fatale to a detective and the star of the show.

Disneyland is making Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin ride "more relevant" by promoting Jessica Rabbit from a femme fatale to a detective and the star of the show. (Disney)

Not everyone approved of the switch, however. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Wait wait wait??? Did they get rid of my girl or is she getting cleaned up and coming back?" commented one less-than-pleased fan on the post.

"Okay who the heck complained about THIS?!?" wrote another.

The ride is not the first that Disney has recently conceptually overhauled to be less problematic: The Jungle Cruise attraction was renovated to remove racism and reopened in July.

"This is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It’s the Jungle Cruise you know and love, with the skippers still leading the way, and at the same time, we’re addressing the negative depictions of natives," Chris Beatty, Disney’s Imagineering creative portfolio executive, said at the time.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.

Trending