Jessica Biel reacts to fan who suggests she can't ‘believably’ be cast in period pieces

Jessica Biel is proving she can play any role.

The actress was the subject of a widely-shared tweet from August 2018 that recently surged in popularity once again.

"Some people just can’t be believably cast in a period piece like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging," a Twitter user joked.

Biel, 39, caught wind of the joke and took to Instagram on Thursday to offer up an equally hilarious response.

The "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry" star shared a screenshot of the tweet alongside stills of herself in "The Illusionist," set in 1900 and 2004's modern-day-set "Cellular."

In the photo from "Cellular," the actress could be seen on the screen of a Nokia cell phone.

"Born for wifi," she joked in the caption of the post, adding a laughing emoji.

Fans had plenty to say in the comments as well.

"Oh, I think you pulled this period [piece] off perfectly," said one.

"On the record, I wholeheartedly disagree," another follower wrote. "Your face is stunning in any period!"

"I think you look perfect in that classic time period," added another.

On the other hand, there were some that thought the actress couldn't pull it off.

"She's not wrong now that I've read this I see it too lol," wrote a follower in reference to the Twitter user's original statement.

Said another: "In all fairness if it ain't Kate Winslet or Kierra [sic] Knightly I'm not buying it."

Despite what some might say, Biel is a respected actress who earned a slew of high-profile award nominations in 2018 for her work in "The Sinner."

The star earned nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe and Critic's Choice Award for her performance as Cora Tannetti, a woman who murders a seemingly random man.