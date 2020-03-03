Jessica Biel's complete dating history from Chris Evans to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday and husband Justin Timberlake threw her a sweet pajama party-themed event for the special occasion.

The 39-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer presented her with a custom cake on their patio by the pool.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas,” the "Sinner" executive producer wrote on social media. “I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing."

But before Biel met Timberlake, she dated a few other Hollywood stars. Check out her relationship history below:

Adam LaVorgna

The "7th Heaven" star and LaVorgna met on the set of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and dated from 1998 to 2001. He then played her bad-boy ex on The WB drama series.

Chris Evans

Captain America and Biel kept their romance low-key as they dated from 2001 to 2006.

Biel told Cosmopolitan in 2005 that Evans did the sweetest thing for her on her 21st birthday -- “When I turned 21, I actually awoke to find my bed covered in rose petals. In the middle of the night, he had pulled apart at least 24 roses in all different colors and sprinkled the petals everywhere. He's definitely a keeper."

Derek Jeter

The former MLB star and the "Stealth" actress were spotted partying in Las Vegas and relaxing on the beach in Puerto Rico during 2006 -2007. The relationship didn't last, though. Jeter married to model Hannah Davis in 2016 and they share two daughters, Bella and Story.

Gerard Butler

Butler and Biel reportedly dated for a brief time in 2011 after co-starring in the movie "Playing the Field." She was allegedly ready to settle down but the "300" actor wasn't ready for anything serious.

Justin Timberlake

Biel and Timberlake first met at a party the singer threw in 2007. He reportedly asked Biel's friend for her number and later called her.

"I had to be pretty persistent in order to get her to say yes," Timberlake later said at a press conference with the Hollywood Foreign Press, according to Us Weekly. "But I have a fair amount of tenacity and if I want something I stick to it. And in the end, she agreed."

In May 2007, the couple went public with their relationship but then split in 2011. "In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK? I don't want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me — for instance, her," Timberlake told Vanity Fair at the time.

But then the pair reconciled and Timberlake popped the question to Biel in December 2011. They married in Italy in 2012 and in 2015 welcomed their first child, a son named Silas.