Jessica Alba reveals her company is donating diapers, other essentials to families impacted by the coronavirus

Jessica Alba revealed that her Honest Company has been donating supplies to help parents struggling with children as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put people out of work and forces them to self-isolate.

The actress, 38, appeared for a video interview on “The Tonight Show,” where she explained to host Jimmy Fallon that her company remains open as it is considered an “essential business.”

“We are an essential business, so we’re open for business,” she explained to Fallon. “And, actually I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me on Instagram thanking me because, where diapers and wipes and shampoo and hand sanitizer is gone at the stores, they can go to our website and they’re getting subscriptions of our products, our cleaning products, everything and they can just get it.”

The Honest Company was founded by Alba in an effort to promote ethical consumerism, offering household products that people can know where they’re coming from.

She also noted that her company has a very rigorous system in place to maintain social distancing while still delivering products to her customers safely.

Later in the interview, Alba noted that her company is not only open for business, but it’s donating essential supplies to families that may be out of work or struggling to afford childcare essentials amid new COVID-19 regulations.

“With the Honest Company as well we’ve donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products because there’s so many families now…” she said of the need for supplies.

Alba added: “That is the number one need for families right now that are living in poverty but also families who are out of work. They have to choose between diapers and a meal and they shouldn’t have to.”

The “Sin City” actress shares daughters Honor Marie Warren, 11, Haven Garner Warren, 8 and son Hayes Alba Warren with husband Cash Warren. She noted that they’ve stayed busy during the pandemic by setting up indoor games that they can all play at home as a family.