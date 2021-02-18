Jessa Duggar Seewald expecting fourth child after 'heartbreaking' pregnancy loss last year: ‘Grateful to God'

Jessa Duggar Seewald is overjoyed her family is expanding.

The "Counting On" star, 28, and her husband Ben Seewald, 25, shared on Thursday that they are expecting a fourth child together. The news comes off of a "heartbreaking" pregnancy loss that the couple endured in 2020.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement to TLC.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life," the couple continued. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

The couple — who are parents to sons Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and daughter Ivy, 1 — noted that their sons are very excited to have a new sibling on the way.

"Spurgeon and Henry are very excited. They understand. We have little pregnancy apps on my phone that we look at and they get to see updates of the baby’s progress and growth," the couple said. The announcement mentions that Ivy, however, "can’t quite wrap her head around the idea" of another sibling just yet.

The reality star also took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the sonogram of her "#rainbowbaby."

"We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason!" Duggar Seewald wrote. "Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby 🌈."

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star and husband Ben Seewald tied the knot in 2014.