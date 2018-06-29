'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro' seeks custody of daughter after incident with ex

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is reportedly looking to gain custody of his 3-month-old daughter after an incident last week with the girl’s mother in Las Vegas.

Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s daughter, Ariana, has been staying with the reality star since Harley was arrested for domestic battery, sources close to the couple told TMZ on Friday.

Ortiz-Magro’s mother has been helping her son take care of the child and is still allowing Harley to see the baby, according to TMZ. Ortiz-Magro is reportedly considering a family attorney.

Harley, 31, allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with a car last weekend. She was booked on charges of domestic battery and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according jail records.

The two, according to TMZ, were coming home from a barbeque on Sunday when they got in a fight. Harley allegedly hit Ortiz-Magro in the face before he demanded she pull over to let him out of the car — which apparently had his infant daughter in the backseat.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, seemingly got caught on the seatbelt but Harley drove away anyway, according to the report. He reportedly was dragged by the vehicle.

Harley was "driving so erratically that three of her four tires were flat," according to Us Weekly, which also reported "she drove over a median."

Harley's arrest wasn’t the first time the former couple has made headlines.

Ortiz-Magro hinted at their troubles in April when he posted a series of posts to his Instagram Story, writing, “Note to self, Can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSE WIFE.”

"If you find them in the gutter than leave them in the gutter, not all People can be saved when they are so far gone," he wrote. "All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving!"

He was seemingly angry because she kept "sex videos" of her ex, which he believed should've been deleted.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported Harley punched and spit on Ortiz-Magro during an argument at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and called the cops on him but fled the scene.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed Ariana on April 3.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.