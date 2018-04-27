'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is engaged to college sweetheart

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announced Thursday that he proposed to his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce and she said yes.

“GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED,” Sorrentino wrote in an Instagram post. The post also included a photo of him and Pesce on a merry-go-round. Pesce also sporting a sparkly ring on her finger.

Sorrentino posted a photo of him getting down on one knee and another of him lifting Pesce in the air.

Pesce also shared a closer photo of her new jewelry with a caption stating, “I said YES love you forever.”

Sorrentino’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars flooded his comments expressing their excitement for the announcement.

"Love you two so much!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote.

“Congrats fam!!!!” Vinny Guadagnino wrote.

“Obsessed,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro commented with heart and clapping emojis.

“She said yesssss!!” Pauly “DJ Paul D” DelVecchio wrote.

Sorrentino hinted during Thursday night’s episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” that he was considering proposing to Pesce.

Sorrentino credits his college sweetheart for not giving up on him and staying by his side while he went through substance abuse issues and his financial troubles. Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January and spent time in rehab but is now 28 months sober.