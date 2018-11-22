‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi pregnant with baby No. 3

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has a lot to be thankful for.

On Thursday, the “Jersey Shore” star announced she and husband Jionni LaValle are expecting their third child together.

“What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” Polizzi, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of her two children holding a framed sonogram.

Polizzi and LaValle welcomed their first child, son Lorenzo, 6, in 2012 prior to their marriage. The couple then had their daughter, Giovanna, 4, in 2014.

A rep for Polizzi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In July, Polizzi opened up about her unique childhood and how she found out she was adopted in a new video blog post.

"Most of you may know that I was adopted, but I never really talk about it. I am hoping sharing my story can help someone else that may be struggling with a similar situation," Polizzi posted on her YouTube channel.

Polizzi explained that she was adopted when she was 6 months old from Santiago, Chile, by her loving parents Helen and Andrew.

"They said right when they saw me, I was like, 'Mama, Dada," Polizzi recalled. "It was like meant to be. I could tell ... It's called fate."

Unlike some adopted children, Polizzi said she never wondered who her "real" parents were. In her eyes, Helen and Andrew are and always will be her only parents.

"I'm just very content with it," she added.

After picking Polizzi up from Chile, her parents flew home to Marlboro, New York, about an hour from Albany. The star said her nationality is Chilean, but she grew up in an Italian household and therefore considers herself a little bit of both.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.