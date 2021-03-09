Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

'Jersey Shore' star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley engaged to Zack Carpinello

The couple have been romantically linked since 2019

By Chelsea Hirsch | New York Post
Yeah, buddy!

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley has gotten engaged to her on-again-off-again boyfriend Zack Carpinello, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building ," she captioned a pair of shots of her and Carpinello kissing and toasting with champagne while looking out of a window in the skyscraper.

It is unclear if her engagement will play out on "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion," currently filming its new season at Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Zack Carpinello got engaged last month, the 'Jersey Shore' star revealed on Tuesday.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Zack Carpinello got engaged last month, the 'Jersey Shore' star revealed on Tuesday. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The 35-year-old reality star began dating the wrestler, 26, in 2019, but their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Carpinello flirted with Angelina Pivarnick on camera at the beginning of his relationship with Farley, which caused tension on-set; while he apologized for his behavior, Farley said that watching the footage of the incident upset her.

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews.

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

"I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me," she said. "My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is: Know your value."

The couple broke up for a short time as result.

This will be Farley’s second marriage, as she was previously married to Roger Mathews from 2015 until 2019. They share two children, Meilani, 6, and Greyson, 4.

