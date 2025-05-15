Jerry Seinfeld laughs in anti-Israel heckler's face after Knicks game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld faced anti-Israel hecklers while leaving a Knicks game. Seinfeld, sporting a Knicks hat, took it in stride and laughed in the protester’s face as she accused him of supporting "the genocide of babies in Gaza."

A video of the incident, posted on the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation’s Instagram page, appears to show the comedian heading to his car as someone off-camera begins shouting at him.

"F--- you, Jerry Seinfeld! Free Palestine," the off-camera person yelled at Seinfeld. "You support the genocide of babies in Gaza!"

The comedian instantly began laughing at the protester and responded by saying, "Only you." However, the protester continued shouting at him over his support for Israel and even called him a "rabid f---ing dog."

Seinfeld has been open about his support for Israel for years but became even more vocal after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre. Just days after the brutal attacks, Seinfeld joined a group of over 2,000 leaders in the entertainment industry in signing a letter supporting Israel.

"As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda," the letter, initiated by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), read.

At the end of the letter, CCFP also expressed the desire for Israelis and Palestinians to one day "live side-by-side in peace."

For over a year and a half, hecklers have yelled at the comedian at shows and in public. This latest incident comes just months after social media influencer Subway DJ tried to ambush him by asking for a selfie with Seinfeld before declaring, "Free Palestine." The influencer then looked to Seinfeld, seemingly trying to get him to agree, but the comedian delivered a one-liner before walking away: "I don’t care about Palestine."

While he has dealt with hecklers, Seinfeld has also encountered supporters.

An avid New York sports fan, Seinfeld was attending a Mets game when a fan asked if he would send a message to his brother, who was "watching from the Gaza border." Seinfeld looked into the fan’s camera and said, "Let’s go IDF!"

Shortly after the war in Gaza began, Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica Sklar, visited Israel in December 2023 and met with survivors of Oct. 7. When discussing the trip in an interview with Bari Weiss, Seinfeld was visibly emotional and even unable to speak for several seconds after calling the visit "the most powerful experience of my life."