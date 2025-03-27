HBO Max comedian condemns 'mass murder' of Gazans, declares 'never again is now'

"Hacks" actress Hannah Einbinder condemned President Donald Trump and the Israeli government as she received the Human Rights Campaign's visibility award over the weekend.

Einbinder is one of multiple liberal celebrities who spoke at the star-studded event. In her speech, the HBO Max actress argued that queer visibility goes beyond how one dresses, but also involves political responsibility. Noting that she is Jewish, she used her connection to her roots as a justification to condemn the modern Jewish state's conduct in the Middle East.

"My queerness is a tradition of social justice, as is my Judaism," Einbinder said at the HRC's event in Los Angeles. "To me, these are traditions of humanity, of care for human life, all human life. Equally as a queer person, as a Jewish person, and as an American, I am horrified by the Israeli government’s massacre of well over 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza. I am ashamed and infuriated that this mass murder is funded by our American tax dollars. It should not be controversial to say that we should all be against murdering civilians."

"I mourn for all of the Palestinian lives taken by the Israeli government, entire families and bloodlines destroyed," she said. "I also mourn deeply for the 1,200 Israelis killed by Hamas on October 7 and the ongoing suffering of the Israeli hostages."

She then declared that she calls for a ceasefire, a release for all hostages, and a "liberated Palestine."

"I know that my condemnation of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is not despite what I learned in Hebrew school, but because of it," she argued.

"We say ‘no’ to Trump, ‘no’ to Netanyahu. As Jewish people, we must say ‘no’ to the weaponization of our grief for the hostages and our historical trauma to justify murdering civilians," she said. "We have to look into the tearful eyes of the children of Palestine orphaned by American bombs and say, ‘No, never again is now, never again for anyone."

Einbinder argued that fascism is on the rise around the globe, citing the pending deportation of Mahmoud Khalil.

"A young activist was ripped away from his eight-month-pregnant wife in the night with no crime and no warrant, and Donald Trump says this violent disappearance was done to combat antisemitism," Einbinder said.

"Mahmoud Khalil standing alongside both Palestinians and many Jewish students calling for the Israeli army to stop dropping bombs on his homeland does not make me feel unsafe," she said, before arguing "Elon Musk and Steve Bannon ‘Heiling Hitler’ does. Donald Trump calling a group of White nationalists with tiki torches shouting, ‘Jews will not replace us,’ ‘very fine people,’ does."

Einbinder appeared to be referencing the incident where entrepreneur Elon Musk waved to the audience and said "My heart goes out to you," and the debunked claim that Trump has referred to neo-Nazis as "very fine people."