Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica reveal the secret behind their lasting marriage

Love is still in the air for Jerry Seinfeld and his wife of 20 years, Jessica Seinfeld.

According to the star, the secret behind their lasting marriage is surprisingly simple — comedy.

“From the day I met her, that was really our connection,” the 65-year-old told Closer Weekly on Friday. “We always have fun and we laugh and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s very quick and sarcastic and all the qualities that I like. She’s very sharp. She catches all the wrongness.”

“All the badness,” chimed the 47-year-old. “… We just make each cry and laugh all day.”

The couple tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents to three children: Sascha, 18, Julian Kal, 16, and Shepherd Kellen, 13.

And apparently, time does fly for the pair.

“You know what, we got married in ’99,” reflected the “Seinfeld” alum to the outlet. “I thought, I think you thought, ‘Boy, the math will be so easy’ and it’s not, it’s impossible.”

“So this is 20?” the comedian asked his wife, who reminded him that their 20th anniversary is at the end of the year.

“So this December will be 20 years? Wow. That’s amazing,” he gushed to the outlet.

Jessica said her spouse has long been supportive of her work with Good + Foundation, a nonprofit she founded that aims to combat poverty. According to its site, the nonprofit pairs “tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family.”

“I think it’s very natural,” Jessica explained about the couple’s devotion to their passion projects. “I don’t think it’s something we think about. I think, I love what he does and I support his work and he has really responded to the work that we do and has been there from the beginning and has heard me and watched me and listened to me. And he naturally just wants to be there and be supportive because he loves the work and he loves me.”

In late 2018, Seinfeld told Us Weekly that the duo enjoys trying new eateries to keep the marriage fresh. It’s also the perfect compromise for a homebody (him) and a social butterfly (her) that has worked over the years.

“That’s a great adventure for us,” he said. “That’s what I like to do. Jess is more geographically adventurous than I am. She wants to see the world. But I’m more interested in the new restaurant."

The couple have also been dedicated parents determined to give their children as normal of an upbringing as possible.

“They have their little nastiness, and you know, they close themselves in their rooms and stuff,” said Seinfeld at the time. “But you can just barge in and go, ‘OK. Out of the room, off the screen.’ You can push them around still.”

Seinfeld also previously told Oprah.com how the pair tackles marital fights.

“The best piece of advice I received before I got married was, ‘Be careful what you say when you’re in a fight because it could stick in someone’s head,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever said anything I really regretted. I’m very sympathetic to women. I’ve really studied wifeology, and I know you’ve got to figure out the feelings. Deal with the feelings.”

“If you’re a man, you have to figure out what she needs to hear,” he continued. “So ask her: ‘What do you need to hear me say?’ And then just say it. That’s a very good way out of an argument. But then you have to act — you have to say it as you mean it. Even our kids have this thing where, if you say, ‘I’m sorry,’ they go, ‘No, say a nice sorry.’ If it’s not a nice sorry, it doesn’t count.”

Seinfeld also revealed monogamy comes naturally to him and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My personal viewpoint is this: The problem with humans is our heads are just way too big," he said. "And one of the greatest appeals of monogamy is the simplification of the mental process. I don't have any friends who aren't faithful to their wives, but if I did, my main question would be, ‘Who's got time to figure all that out?’ It's just too much work.

“The emotions that have to be disposed of, the values, the ethics... All I see is this gigantic amount of work for a fleeting pleasure. People should get married because they have finally seen the folly of being single: ‘Oh, this is all just kind of a bad magic trick. I just keep bending over to reach for this wallet on a string. How much longer am I gonna do that?’"