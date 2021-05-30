‘Jeopardy!’ guest host Mayim Bialik says calls gig an 'immense honor,’ recalls meeting Alex Trebek

Mayim Bialik will soon begin her guest host run on "Jeopardy!" and she says the role is an "immense honor."

The 45-year-old actress and neuroscientist shared her appreciation for the trivia game show in a five-minute interview, which was uploaded to the "Jeopardy!" YouTube channel Saturday.

ALEX TREBEK'S LEGACY REMEMBERED BY 'JEOPARDY!' GUEST HOST MAYIM BIALIK: 'A HUGE LOSS'

"This is such an iconic and unbelievable piece of our collective culture, to be considered to be part of it really in any way," Bialik said. "It's an immense honor. Especially for someone who's dedicated so much of my life to academia to knowing things and to being able to communicate things."

When asked what her favorite "Jeopardy!" moment has been, Bialik revealed that she and late host Alex Trebek crossed paths when she was a young actress on NBC’s "Blossom."

MAYIM BIALIK TALKS GUEST-HOSTING 'JEOPARDY!': 'THERE'S A LOT OF ICONIC PRESSURE'

"Well, Alex Trebek was on ‘Blossom,’ the show that I was on in the 90s and that was really spectacular because at the time, we were a young show and we were just trying to get guest stars who had notoriety and Alex was that," Bialik explained. "I didn’t get to interact with him so it’s not as exciting a ‘Jeopardy!’ story, but I have been an answer I think more than once and usually I get random texts in the middle of the night from relative or friends saying: ‘Look, you were the answer on ‘Jeopardy!’"

Bialik will start her two-week guest-hosting duties on Memorial Day – Monday, May 31.

‘BIG BANG THEORY’ ALUM MAYIM BIALIK REVEALS ‘THE GREATEST JOB I’VE EVER HAD’

The charity she’s chosen to highlight during her guest host gig is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an American advocacy group that’s dedication to helping people who are related to someone who has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prior to her "Jeopardy!" appearance, Bialik has been open about her HSP (highly sensitive person) diagnosis on her mental health podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," where she mainly puts her UCLA doctorate in neuroscience to use.

However, Bialik is probably most known for her breakout role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." More recently she’s narrated "Young Sheldon" and stars in "Call Me Kat."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bialik is the ninth guest host "Jeopardy!" has had since February. The show has been rotating hosts as producers reportedly try to find a permanent replacement for Trebek, who passed away from stage 4 pancreatic cancer in November at age of 80. Trebek had hosted the quiz show for 37 years.