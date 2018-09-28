'Jeopardy' contestant pops the question on TV show

A “Jeopardy” contestant on Thursday shocked the audience when he turned to his girlfriend, who was in the stands, and asked her to marry him.

Host Alex Trebek was going from person-to-person giving the audience and those watching from home information about the hosts. When Trebek went to Michael Pascuzzi, Trebek revealed there was no information on his card.

Pascuzzi then took the microphone and said he had something to ask.

“I just wanted to say one quick thing, and ask Maria Shafer, right there, if she would make me a winner today and marry me?” he said. “Will you marry me?”

Shafer, in tears, responded, “Yes, of course.”

Shafer appeared to have ruined a joke Trebek was going to make in the meantime, according to The Wrap.

“Maria, you responded too quickly. I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break,” Trebek said.

It wasn’t the only mistake Shafer made. She didn’t respond to Pascuzzi in the form of a question.

“That would be, what is yes?”