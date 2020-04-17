Expand / Collapse search
Jeopardy
Published

University of Minnesota sophomore wins 'Jeopardy!' College Championship

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
The "Jeopardy!" College Championship has a winner.

On Friday, Nibir Sarma, a sophomore from the University of Minnesota, won the two-week tournament.

Sarma earned $100,000 and a berth against regular “Jeopardy!” winners in the annual Tournament of Champions.

This image released by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows host Alex Trebek and Nibir Sarma, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minn.  (Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP)

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native became the first winner of the tournament from a public university since 2014.

“I’m so proud and happy to represent the state of Minnesota, and also represent students at large public universities who sort of get viewed in a different way than, say, some private colleges,” Sarma, a chemical engineering major, said in a statement.

He continued: “I really love representing my hometown college and my community.”

This image released by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows host Alex Trebek, center left, and Nibir Sarma, center right, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.  (Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP)

Sarma beat second-place finisher Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University, who won $50,000, and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California, who came in third and took home $25,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report