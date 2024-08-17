Jenny McCarthy shows off Donnie Wahlberg's abs in shirtless snaps as she celebrates 'hot' husband's birthday

Jenny McCarthy showed off husband Donnie Wahlberg's fit physique as she shared a birthday tribute to the "Blue Bloods" actor Saturday.

The 51-year-old TV personality marked Wahlberg's 55th birthday Saturday on Instagram by posting a photo and video compilation of the New Kids On The Block singer performing.

The clip opens with a snap of Wahlberg pulling up his shirt to expose his chest and abs and other shirtless photos of McCartney's spouse taken during the boy band's concerts. The "Scary Movie 3" star gushed over Wahlberg in a voiceover that played during the video.

"Happy birthday to the most incredible man who brings so much joy and so much light to the world and not to mention hot," she said. "Gorgeous. Watching you on stage, seeing the way you touch people's hearts.

"I am just so blessed to share my life with you. And you bring so much happiness to so many, and I am just in awe of the way you move through life with passion and grace," McCarthy added. "You are my everything. Here's to celebrating you today and every day."

In the caption of her video, McCarthy wrote, "No number of stars could ever shine as brightly as the light you bring into this world.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only Mister. I love you," she added, including the hashtags #happybirthday #love #soulmate #Leo.

In the video, the words "My Leo on His Birthday" appeared across the photo of Wahlberg showing off his torso.

After a series of snaps and videos from Wahlberg's concert, the clip concluded with a photo of the actor with his arms outstretched as the message "Happy Birthday to the love of my life" appeared.

Walhberg posted a response to his wife's post in the comments section, writing, "I couldn’t love you any more — but somehow I love you more every single day.

"Thank you my queen. I love you," he added with a red heart emoji.

McCarthy and Wahlberg began dating in 2013 and tied the knot Aug. 31, 2014.

In July, McCarthy revealed she and Wahlberg have renewed their vows 10 times.

While appearing on the "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, McCarthy opened up about their annual vow renewal tradition.

"I used to make fun of celebrities when they would do it or people in general when they renew their vows," "The Masked Singer" judge admitted. "I'm like, ‘That's so corny and weird. Your wedding's over. Just stay married.' And then Donnie — this is a tradition Donnie wanted to implement.

"He's like, ‘I want to remind each other of our vows’ and talk about — like our pastor reminisces about the year and gives us a thing to think about as the year goes on.

"So, there is something nice about it."

The former "Singled Out" co-host went on to say she and Wahlberg "are so intensely in love."

"We [are] mad about each other," she added.

"If I were to read our texts today, like let me just back up," McCarthy added. "This is what I got this morning. 'The man, he loves you. You inspire him, you help him. He doesn't know how, but you make him better.' Sometimes we'll do the third person for fun.

"And then I wrote back. I said, ‘Oh, I love you so much. Thank you for the sweet words. I just adore you. We really won the lotto with each other.'

"He said, ‘We did,’ and that's just this morning."

McCarthy gushed over a romantic gesture her husband makes for her every week.

"Every Monday, he sends me flowers, since the day we met," she told podcast hosts Kelly Ripa and Jan Schillay. "Every Monday I get flowers."

On Valentine's Day this year, Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a tribute to his wife.

"To the love of my life," he wrote alongside a video of himself with his spouse. "My wife. Mrs Wahlberg aka Lady, aka Jenny aka Jennifer Ann McCarthy — I love you."