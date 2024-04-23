Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy spend ‘whole night together’ on FaceTime when they’re apart

Who says technology is not romantic?

Donnie Wahlberg recently revealed that he and his wife of 10 years, Jenny McCarthy, almost never sleep apart.

"I’m away most of the year working. She goes to L.A. to film ‘The Masked Singer.’ I go to New York to film ‘Blue Bloods,’ we live in Illinois, but we now have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we’re apart," Wahlberg shared on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The New Kids on the Block member, 54, explained that the partner who goes to bed first calls the other one on FaceTime, and "we spend the whole night together when we’re not together."

He added that the bedtime face-to-face was not born out of "insecurity. "We love to do this," he explained, as the "E.T." star told him she got "nothing but positive vibes from this."

Barrymore joked Wahlberg was the "first person making me think technology is a good thing."

"I love my wife," Wahlberg added. "It’s good, it’s great," he said of the technology. "It’s like, ‘Why not?’"

He added, "We’re going to miss each other. Why wake up saying, ‘God, I missed you. I woke up at three in the morning?' I tell her, ‘If you wake up at three in the morning, can’t sleep, just tap me on the shoulder through the phone, and I’ll wake up and hang out with you.'"

Wahlberg’s "Blue Bloods" co-star Bridget Moynahan said McCarthy, 51, is "kind of like that extra person at the family dinner" when the police procedural shoots its Sunday night dinner scenes at the end of each episode.

"The phone is always there and in between takes it’s like ‘Hi, honey,’ ‘Hi, honey,’ ‘hi,’ and we’re all, ‘Jenny!’ So she’s always there."

Last year, McCarthy told Fox News Digital that the couple keep their marriage strong by "respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other's friends. Finding date nights and doing the work."

She added, "You know that saying… your partner is your best teacher. It really is true. Anything that you need to work on will come out in your relationship. And we were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up. And it really is. It makes all the difference in the world."

They also renew their vows every year on their anniversary.

Wahlberg and McCarthy married in August 2014. They have both been married once before, with McCarthy sharing one son with her first husband and Wahlberg sharing two sons with his first wife.