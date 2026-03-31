Jenny McCarthy endures 'living hell' as hidden dental infection leads to shocking health crisis

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Jenny McCarthy has been enduring a "living hell" amid her ongoing illness that has caused eye growths and missing teeth.

During an appearance on Maria Menounos’ "Heal Squad" podcast on Tuesday, the 53-year-old opened up about the current state of her health and what was at the root of her issues.

"Last time I was here, I was literally on my way to the biological dentist because I had gone through six months of living hell in my mouth," she told Menounos. "I had an infected root canal. I didn't know that root canals don't last forever."

McCarthy said her tooth was left in after the dentist thoroughly cleaned out the canal, but three weeks later, "my face blew up again."

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"It got infected again," she said, before revealing that it actually didn't get cleaned out all the way.

McCarthy explained that she developed a jawbone infection due to "three … little toxic pools hiding underneath [her] wisdom teeth."

"There was an infection left in there and a bone grafted on top of it, so I went on my merry way with an infection brewing in my bone," she said. "I wound up a few months later basically getting a jawbone infection."

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Though she underwent multiple oral surgeries, McCarthy kept getting infections, which caused insomnia, agonizing leg cramps and growths on her eyelids.

"It looked like the nastiest whitehead pus-filled eraser top growing on my [eyelid]," she said.

McCarthy said that the growths kept growing back.

"My doctor was like, ‘hold on, you’re the healthiest patient we have. We have to dig deeper. We're going to test you for mold.'"

Her doctor concluded the cause of all of McCarthy's issues was due to mycotoxin poisoning.

McCarthy told Menounos she was three months into a "heavy-duty mold protocol" that could last up to one year.

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Last year, McCarthy opened up about the harrowing ordeal in an interview with People .

"My teeth were falling out, implants falling out," she told the outlet about the beginning of her journey. "They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection. I've been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only."

She added, "I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth, I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs."

The issues were originally caused, she explained, by a ceramic dental implant.

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"As of now, I'm able to chew again," McCarthy said, "but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again, I'd be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs."

She added, "People should actually feel a little sorry for me!"

McCarthy credited her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, for his support.

McCarthy and Wahlberg have been married for 11 years, and in October, the "Blue Bloods" actor told Fox News Digital about one of the ways they keep their relationship going strong .

"Well, we've both been divorced before, so we did a lot of individual therapy and when we got together we decided, let's do some together, sort of preemptive, because no matter what, every new relationship brings on new challenges, and sometimes we don't even know what activates us, what causes us to react to certain things and brings out vulnerabilities in us," said Wahlberg.

"But intimate new relationships are usually where they surface," he continued. "Some of us are really good at working in a work environment or with friends. We can give advice, and we can handle things, but sometimes you get into a romantic relationship and suddenly things bother you that don't bother you in other parts of your life. And it's because it's the most vulnerable relationship you're going to be in, and that's where those vulnerabilities pop up."

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Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.