Jenny McCarthy says Donnie Wahlberg’s 5 key traits ‘sealed the deal’ on their relationship

Fate may have played a major role in Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s successful Hollywood marriage.

"The Masked Singer" judge told Fox News Digital there were a few things her husband did that really "sealed the deal" for her in their relationship.

McCarthy also revealed they were destined for one another from the get-go, with their romance being "written in the stars."

The former Playboy model told Fox News Digital on the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet that their love started with a psychic prediction.

During the time McCarthy hosted her talk show on VH1, she had a guest psychic who predicted her future with the "Blue Bloods" star.

She asked the psychic, "Am I going to marry Donnie Wahlberg?"

"The crazy thing is he said, ‘Yes,’" she recalled.

McCarthy explained that she went to go see an astrologer afterward, who had a similar prediction and told her, "’You are. You’re actually going to get engaged in this month and married in this month,’ and they were right!"

The couple began dating in July 2013 and tied the knot in August 2014. The two both have children from previous relationships. Wahlberg has two sons with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey, and McCarthy has one son with her ex-husband, John Asher.

The "Dirty Love" actress gushed over their relationship and shared that the signs were clear that their connection was no coincidence.

"You know what we say, our relationship was written in the stars, and our stars shine brighter together," she told Fox News Digital.

McCarthy shared the five traits about Wahlberg that marked the stamp of approval on their relationship and when she officially knew he was "the one."

Besides his "cute butt," she said, "what sealed the deal was that he was a man that knows how to have a conversation, funny, smart and listens."

Last August, the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. McCarthy and Wahlberg previously shared the one special tradition they do every year – renew their vows.

"I decided the first year to do it as a surprise, and I thought it would be fun… good and something she wouldn't expect," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital in October. "When we did it, it was so powerful and so emotional for us that then I decided we should do it every year. The thing was, I didn't always let her know about it, so I spent nine years surprising her."

However, for the couple's 10th wedding anniversary in August, they were both in on it.

"We did it at the place we were married. We renewed our vows with our minister," McCarthy said.

"In the same room, in the same spot," Wahlberg chimed in.

"It really is like a reboot. Like we shut down our phone to reboot it. We upgrade our phone. This, to me, our renewals feel like an upgrade every time we do it," she continued.

"To be able to do it again with what we know now and 10 years under our belt… to just be in that space of honesty and vulnerability with each other, it's really a profound thing to do," Wahlberg noted.

"It's funny… people all have different opinions about renewing vows. I would say for us, it's a magical thing, and it's been wonderful to do it. If it's not for everyone, it's not for everyone, but I would recommend trying it to anyone."

While at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night, which were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and aired on FOX, McCarthy gave Fox News Digital some insight on her fellow "The Masked Singer" judges.

McCarthy is currently a judge on season 13 of the hit singing competition show, alongside Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora, with Nick Cannon as the host.

The "Scary Movie 3" actress shared which of the judges surprised her the most this season.

"The most surprised I've been is the fact that Ken Jeong is actually getting some right," McCarthy laughed. "That one really shocked me. But also, how we continue to… put smiles on people's faces, surprise people."

She added, "The themes have been awesome -- "Ghostbusters," country theme, and just wait when you guys see the final finale, everyone will be shocked to see who it is."

"The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.