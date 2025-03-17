iHeartRadio Music Awards: Jenny McCarthy, Kelsea Ballerini show skin, JoJo Siwa goes 'crazy' for red carpet

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here.

On Monday night, stars took the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. LL Cool J is hosting the music award show.

Lady Gaga is attending the event to accept the Innovator Award, while Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and Jelly Roll are all nominated for Artist of the Year.

Prior to the award show, stars took the red carpet, showing off some daring looks.

Kelsea Ballerini wore a cut-out, strapless black dress that showed off her toned stomach. She paired the look with black heels and her hair tucked behind her ears.

Jenny McCarthy looked stunning in a nude gown with a drooping neckline. McCarthy's dress was sheer at the bottom and had a sequined design on the front of the dress.

JoJo Siwa wore an interesting look on Monday night. She paired a pink bra and underwear Versace set with a pair of denim jeans and a matching jacket. Siwa's hair was styled with a circle on top of her head with a star in the middle.

She wore a matching, sequined eye mask on the carpet.

Speaking to Fox News Digital prior to the show, Siwa explained that she wanted to see "how crazy" she could get with her look.

"What is going to make me stick out like a sore thumb?" — JoJo Siwa

Tori Spelling wore a cottage core look on Monday night. She walked the carpet in an overall-style blue dress with a white crop top underneath. Spelling styled her hair in two braids and tied her look together with a pair of sneakers.

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Ariana Madix attended the award show in a mini, textured, gold dress. Her look featured a high neckline, and she paired the look with gold heels.

Another "Vanderpump Rules" alum, Brittany Cartwright, walked the carpet in a red, latex strapless gown. Her hair was styled down, and she wore a bold, dark lip.

Brandi Cyrus attended the award show in a tight, mid-length black dress. Tori Kelly also went with a black ensemble, wearing a black, sparkling pantsuit.

Comedian Nikki Glaser wore a sheer, silver turtleneck dress. Her look featured a matching strapless bra and high-waisted underwear underneath. Glaser accessorized the dress together with silver heels and a mirrorball purse.

