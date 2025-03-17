Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Jenny McCarthy, Kelsea Ballerini show skin, JoJo Siwa goes 'crazy' for red carpet

LL Cool J hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 17

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
JoJo Siwa on 'crazy' iHeartRadio Music Awards outfit Video

JoJo Siwa on 'crazy' iHeartRadio Music Awards outfit

JoJo Siwa spoke to Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Awards about how she chose her red carpet look.

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here.

On Monday night, stars took the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. LL Cool J is hosting the music award show. 

Lady Gaga is attending the event to accept the Innovator Award, while Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and Jelly Roll are all nominated for Artist of the Year.

Jenny McCarthy, Kelsea Ballerini and JoJo Siwa iHeartRadio Awards

Jenny McCarthy, Kelsea Ballerini and JoJo Siwa at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards. (Getty Images)

Prior to the award show, stars took the red carpet, showing off some daring looks. 

Kelsea Ballerini wore a cut-out, strapless black dress that showed off her toned stomach. She paired the look with black heels and her hair tucked behind her ears.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini stunned at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jenny McCarthy looked stunning in a nude gown with a drooping neckline. McCarthy's dress was sheer at the bottom and had a sequined design on the front of the dress.

Kelsea Ballerini

Jenny McCarthy attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jenny McCarthy wearing a backless dress on the red carpet

Jenny McCarthy wore a backless dress on the carpet. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

JoJo Siwa wore an interesting look on Monday night. She paired a pink bra and underwear Versace set with a pair of denim jeans and a matching jacket. Siwa's hair was styled with a circle on top of her head with a star in the middle.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

She wore a matching, sequined eye mask on the carpet.

Speaking to Fox News Digital prior to the show, Siwa explained that she wanted to see "how crazy" she could get with her look. 

"What is going to make me stick out like a sore thumb?"

— JoJo Siwa

"What is going to make me stick out like a sore thumb?" she said.

JoJo Siwa on 'crazy' iHeartRadio Music Awards outfit Video

Tori Spelling wore a cottage core look on Monday night. She walked the carpet in an overall-style blue dress with a white crop top underneath. Spelling styled her hair in two braids and tied her look together with a pair of sneakers.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling channeled a cottage-core look at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Ariana Madix attended the award show in a mini, textured, gold dress. Her look featured a high neckline, and she paired the look with gold heels.

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Another "Vanderpump Rules" alum, Brittany Cartwright, walked the carpet in a red, latex strapless gown. Her hair was styled down, and she wore a bold, dark lip.

Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brandi Cyrus attended the award show in a tight, mid-length black dress. Tori Kelly also went with a black ensemble, wearing a black, sparkling pantsuit.

Brandi Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Comedian Nikki Glaser wore a sheer, silver turtleneck dress. Her look featured a matching strapless bra and high-waisted underwear underneath. Glaser accessorized the dress together with silver heels and a mirrorball purse.

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

