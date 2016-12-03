Jennifer Lopez & Wisin y Yandel Collaborate in New Projects

Is Jennifer Lopez the next big reggaetonera?

From the looks of it, JLO is collaborating with “Los Lideres” Wisin y Yandel. The singer informed her fans via social media on both her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Winsin y @jlo @wisinyyandel #staytuned,” Lopez posted on Twitter. She then posted a photo hugging Wisin.

The reggaetón superstars then thanked Lopez.

“JENNIFER LOPEZ Y WISIN thank you for believing in us,” Wisin posted in the duo’s account. “The leaders have met “Follow the Leader.”

Besides her new projects with “el duo de la historia” Lopez will be headlining in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Carnival.

EFE reports that Lopez will be joining multiple samba school parades and will be the guest for Brazilian beer company Brahma.

Brahma did not disclose how much they will pay Lopez for starring in the Carnival, but Brazilian publications are reporting that she will be paid close to $2 million.

Lopez is no stranger to lucrative endorsements. The American Idol judge has been making headlines in recent weeks for her FIAT campaign.

A foreign policy advocacy group dedicated to preventing the development of a nuclear weapon in Iran, “United Against Nuclear Iran” (UANI) is urging Jennifer Lopez to end her deal with FIAT because they claim the Italian car company continues to do business with Iran.

“We’ve contacted FIAT several times about their business in Iran,” Nathan Carleton, UANI’s Communications Director told FOX News Latino.

“Giving the high profile endorsement contract that Ms. Lopez has with FIAT we’ve decided to contact her and seek her help in pressuring FIAT to end their business in Iran.”

