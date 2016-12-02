Jennifer Lopez wears $1400, gorgeous lace bra for New York performance

Jennifer Lopez didn’t wear any old piece of sexy lingerie to perform her newest single “Love Makes the World Go Round” with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Monday.

The Bronx-native wore a beautiful and sexy white Neoprene Desire Long-Line Bra crafted by the famed Italian lingerie house La Perla. It’s like a white crop top piece with cap sleeves and lace.

It’s gorgeous and has a hefty retail price: a cool $1,458.

The 46-year-old paired it with matching white leggings with sheer panels along her thighs – also by La Perla.

Lopez and Miranda, 36, fresh off his final performance on the Broadway megahit “Hamilton,” teamed up to release the new single, which is a heartfelt upbeat track to honor the victims of the Orlando shooting at a gay club last month. The entire proceeds from the track's sale are going to the "Somos Orlando" fund created for the victims' families.

At their performance during NBC's Today Show, 50 Pulse nightclub shooting survivors and family members were in the audience. Lopez said the performance was more powerful because of it.

“The world needs this right now — the world really needs the message of love being the answer. That’s what really matters and that’s what makes the world go ’round, and nothing else. Hate, anger — it’s not going to get us anywhere,” she said.

“When Jen got in touch, it just felt like — I mean, knowing what Jen represents to the Latino community and what she represents to the LGBT community, that’s the music that’s playing in every club in Orlando — so it felt like the perfect sort of way to amplify that message,” Miranda said on the Today Show after their performance.

