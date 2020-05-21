Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer reveal their quarantine drinking habits

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer have revealed their alcoholic beverages of choice in a comical new video of the pair discussing how they're getting by in quarantine.

The famous pals had a candid chat during Schumer's new quarantine cooking show with her chef husband, Chris Fischer, titled "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook."

"We're drinking Chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard. What kind of wine do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend," Schumer asks Lawrence via Entertainment Tonight.

Lawrence said her white wine of choice is Sauvignon Blanc before it's revealed that she's a red wine drinker at heart.

"I mean, if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts," Lawrence quipped.

Schumer then remembered that Lawrence is a "red wine person."

"You like a nice red wine and earlier in the night," the comic said before asking her about her drinking habits in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm trying to wait until 6 p.m., so I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5," Lawrence responds.

On Instagram, Schumer shared a recipe of Lawrence's which involves a roast chicken and shallot rice. Schumer has been getting creative in the kitchen in recent weeks by trying out new concoctions thanks to the help of her husband.

It was a rare appearance for Lawrence, who has kept a low profile since tying the knot to her husband, Cooke Maroney, at a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island last fall.

Meanwhile, Schumer has been married to Fischer since 2018 and the pair recently celebrated their son Gene's first birthday.