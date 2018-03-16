Jennifer Garner on Oscars face: I don't know what I was doing

Jennifer Garner is just as lost as her hilarious Oscars meme! The 45-year-old "Love, Simon" actress spoke about her concerned face from the 90th Annual Academy Awards earlier this month.

“I can’t look at it. I can't,” she said on Friday’s "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." “What am I doing?”

Garner cringed at the photo of herself adding, “What is wrong with me? I want to just punch her in the face.”

Admitting she had no clue what she was thinking in that moment, Garner added, “I wish I did. I wish I had a better story about it.”

DeGeneres also asked Garner about a funny video of her after the dentist, high on laughing gas and gushing about the musical "Hamilton."

Noting that she’s “a little bit of a lightweight,” Garner added, “'Hamilton' really is that beautiful! I was listening because I didn’t want to hear the drill, and I was crying, weeping during the procedure and he was like, ‘Are you OK?’”