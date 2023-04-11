Jennifer Garner keeps her kids off social media: 'Find scientific evidence' it's good for teens

Jennifer Garner doesn't let her kids use social media.

Garner, 50, explained the tactic she's used to keep her kids offline during an appearance on the "TODAY" show.

"I just said to my kids, ‘Tell me — show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation," the "13 Going on 30" actress explained.

"But find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it's not good for teenagers, and then we'll chat."

Garner shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck; Violet,17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

"My eldest is grateful," Garner revealed when asked how her children feel about the rule. "And we'll see. It's a long haul. I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."

The actress, who is starring in the upcoming series "The Last Thing He Told Me," admitted her kids think she's "extra" in a recent interview.

"I think my children live feeling that way," Garner told Entertainment Tonight. "They would tattoo it. They don't even need to say it. It is fact."

Garner has been open about her parenting style and even has shared how she keeps her three children organized.

"We're big on having everything packed the night before," she previously told People magazine. "Clothes are laid out. The backpack's by the door. Backpacks with computers, there's a charging station by the door. Backpacks, computers, everything's already in there and charged for the bigger kids."

"Phones are already in their charger so that I know they aren't going to their rooms at night," she continued. "And yeah, just tons of alarms go off just in time to think about going to the bus."

